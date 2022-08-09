Charges dropped against N.C. man in Amherst investigation involving slain teen

Three felony charges against a North Carolina man who was arrested in June 2021 in connection with an incident involving a 17-year-old’s shooting death in Amherst County were dropped Aug. 9.

Michael Jerrod Boone, 31, of Whiteville, North Carolina, was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, shooting from a vehicle, forging public records and obstruction of justice, a misdemeanor, all of which were dismissed in a hearing Tuesday in Amherst County General District Court. Boone pleaded guilty to one count of giving a false identity to law enforcement, a misdemeanor, but with credit for time served and suspended portion of the sentence will serve no further active jail time.

Boone and Steve Anderson Burrell, also of Whiteville, North Carolina, were arrested following an shooting incident that led to the death of Malachi Zechariah Mullins. Charges against Burrell that in most part are similar to Boone’s also were dropped in Amherst County General District Court in April.

Both men were witnesses to Mullins’ death and are not suspects, according to testimony given by Amherst County Sheriff’s Investigator Clay Thompson in court Tuesday.

The investigation into the teen’s homicide is ongoing, Thompson said.

Burrell was arrested June 1, 2021, after Amherst County Sheriff’s deputies responded to what they found to be two related calls the previous day, one involving shots fired into a residence on Sprouse Drive and the other involving a person in a car near the intersection of U.S. 29 and Virginia 130 in Madison Heights who had been shot.

Boone was arrested June 7, 2021 and was in jail a month awaiting further court proceedings before he was released on bond last summer.

Deputies found Mullins dead with a gunshot wound to the chest, Thompson testified. Mullins’ mother told The News Reporter, a Whiteville-based newspaper, that her son was traveling to Amherst County to pick up a car.

Boone is a cousin of Mullins, Thompson said. A search warrant was executed, two firearms were recovered and they were sent to labs for evidence, Thompson testified.

Boone, Burrell and the teen had driven up from North Carolina to purchase a car from two people on Sprouse Drive and after being in the neighborhood for about 20 to 30 minutes heard shots fired, a prosecutor said at a previous bond hearing. Mullins yelled he had been hit; Burrell was in a car when the shots rang out and Boone was behind it and, after they heard the shots, Burrell climbed into the car they’d just bought and the three left the scene, a prosecutor said in previous court proceedings.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Adam Stanley said Tuesday physical evidence was not sufficient to proceed with charges against Boone. Boone called 911 and has been cooperative with the ongoing investigation, Thompson said when questioned Tuesday by Thomas Berry, the defendant’s attorney.

Boone gave a false name to authorities initially, Thompson said. The investigator testified he had to go North Carolina to verify Boone’s identity, a process that took several days.