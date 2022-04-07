Charges dropped against N.C. man in case tied to 17-year-old's death in Amherst County

AMHERST — Two felony charges against a North Carolina man who was arrested in connection with an incident that led to the death of a 17-year-old in Amherst County were dropped Thursday.

Steve Anderson Burrell, 26, of Whiteville, North Carolina, was charged with shooting a firearm from a vehicle and maliciously shooting into an occupied dwelling. He was arrested June 1, 2021, after Amherst County Sheriff’s deputies responded to what they found to be two related calls the previous day, one involving shots fired into a residence on Sprouse Drive and the other involving a person in a car near the intersection of U.S. 29 and Virginia 130 in Madison Heights who had been shot.

Deputies found the teenager, 17, dead in the vehicle with a gunshot wound to the chest, the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has said. Law enforcement did not name the victim but The News Reporter, a Whiteville-based newspaper, identified him as Malachi Zechariah Mullins. Mullins’ mother told the newspaper her son was traveling to Amherst County to pick up a car.

At a previous bond hearing in Amherst County General District Court, prosecutors mentioned the victim is family to Burrell. During a hearing Thursday in Amherst General District Court, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Adam Stanley said forensic evidence had not yet come back in a timely manner, which is why charges against Burrell are not moving forward at this time.

Michael Jerrod Boone, 31, of Whiteville, also faces charges in connection with the case: shooting into an occupied dwelling, shooting from a vehicle, obstruction of justice, giving a false identity to law enforcement and forging public records.

Neither Boone or Burrell have been charged with the teen’s killing, according to court records.

At a hearing Thursday in Amherst General District Court, the case against Burrell was continued to 9 a.m. Aug. 9.

Stanley said prosecutors have a number of forensic matters, including connecting bullets to the house on Sprouse Drive, and is waiting on a last piece to the puzzle as far as physical evidence.

Boone, Burrell and the teen had driven up from North Carolina to purchase a car from two people on Sprouse Drive and after being in the neighborhood for about 20 to 30 minutes heard shots fired, a prosecutor said at a previous bond hearing. Mullins yelled he had been hit, Burrell was in a car when the shots rang out and Boone was behind it, and after they heard the shots Burrell climbed into the car they’d just bought and the three left the scene, a prosecutor said in previous court proceedings.

No further details related to the case were discussed in court Thursday. Boone remains free on bond while awaiting the Aug. 9 hearing.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.