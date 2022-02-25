Charges dropped in firearm transaction connected with Amherst homicide case

Two felony charges were dropped Thursday in Amherst Circuit Court against a woman previously accused of giving a false statement on a consent form for a firearm transaction in connection with a homicide case.

The firearm transaction Hannah Elizabeth Richardson, 23, previously was charged in connection with was a focus in the case of Justin Jay Sales, an Amherst man arrested in July 2019 and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding in the June 25, 2019 shooting death of Doris Puleio, 92, who was found dead at her home at 210 Bobwhite Road.

Sales, 20, previously faced two other counts of use of a firearm in a felony in connection with the shooting that also severely injured Puleio’s daughter, Trudy Ann Goetz. All four charges against Sales were dropped during a December hearing in Amherst Circuit Court after Commonwealth’s Attorney Lyle Carver said evidence was insufficient to go forward to trial.

The investigation and evidence in the murder case were affected by a key witness not being available at trial because of COVID-19 and a cyber attack, according to Carver.

An arrest warrant filed in Richardson’s cases states she “willfully and intentionally” made a false statement on a federal firearm transaction. She was granted bond shortly after her July 2019 arrest and now lives out of state.

A warrant filed in Justin Sales’ previous charge of soliciting to buy a gun states he secured a person to purchase a firearm “with intent to produce such firearm to a person that the accused knew of or had to reason to believe was ineligible to purchase or receive a firearm from a dealer.” The date of the incident was March 26, the day he turned 18, according to court documents.

Court records show that charge was dropped in October 2019 in Amherst General District Court.

The homicide investigation remains active, Carver has said.

