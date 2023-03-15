A release of coagulant used in the Amherst County Service Authority’s water treatment process was believed to be the possible cause of a large number of dead fish in Harris Creek last July, according to Virginia Department of Environmental Quality documents.

The morning of July 5, DEQ received telephone notification from staff at the ACSA’s Henry Lanum Jr. Water Treatment Plant near Madison Heights reporting a release of approximately 300 gallons of DelPAC 2020, a coagulant, an Aug. 24 letter from the state agency to ACSA Executive Director Bob Hopkins states.

The release was reported to have occurred overnight as result of an open valve which allowed a DelPAC day tank being filled to overflow to a floor drain leading to the facility outfall on Harris Creek, the notice letter from Water Compliance/Pollution Response Program Manager Samuel C. Hale said. The correspondence said DEQ had reason to believe the ACSA may be in violation of a state water control law.

A citizen and homeowner on River Road reported to DEQ less than two hours after ACSA contacted the agency that he was seeing dead fish in Harris Creek near his residence, which is downstream of the treatment plant, the letter said. Two DEQ teams consisting of Water Quality Monitoring and Water Compliance staff responded to the reported fish kill that day, according to documents.

The two teams arrived at the treatment plant four hours after the initial call and their investigation indicated no dead fish above the plant’s outfall, and a presence of dead fish from just below the plant outfall on Harris Creek and downstream for a distance of about six miles, the letter said.

A review of DEQ files indicates a permit for the plant does not authorize “the discharge of noxious or deleterious substances directly to Harris Creek,” the document states.

From counts taken from multiple sections of Harris Creek during DEQ’s field investigation and using American Fisheries Society methods, an estimated total of 5,171 fish were killed in the creek as a result of the incident.

Hopkins, in a March 9 email to The News & Advance, said a true count of the fish was never done.

"What DEQ did was count the number over a very short length of creek, then extrapolate that number over the much longer length of creek from the water plant to James River," Hopkins said. "We questioned that number as only a guess from extrapolation, which it is."

Hopkins said an ACSA operator at the plant got distracted and made a mistake in equipment operation that resulted in the accidental coagulant overflow.

"We also did not have a policy for this particular work to require two operators to work together to prevent what happened; this event caused us to correct an unknown problem in a long-time operational policy that had never had a previous problem," Hopkins wrote in the email.

In his seven years as ACSA executive director, Hopkins said nothing like the July 4 holiday incident has ever happened before and as the authority's engineering contract manager from 2002 to 2012 he never heard from the previous ACSA director, the late Dan French, of a similar event.

According to Hopkins, the incident posed no danger to water consumed by ACSA customers.

"This happened downstream from the water plant and dilution of the concentrated coagulant began as soon as it hit the water," Hopkins explained. "We have no way of knowing at what point dilution was sufficient, but certainly by the time the chemical got to the river."

Hopkins said ACSA was not fined or required to reimburse any costs. There was no need to send out any public notification about the incident because of DEQ's decision not to issue a fine, according to Hopkins. A citizen reached out to The News & Advance and New Era-Progress about the incident, which led the newspapers to file for documents from DEQ under the Freedom of Information Act.

A July 7 incident report memorandum from George Devlin, a biologist, as part of those documents said a thunderstorm ended the July 5 field investigation after several hours. Conditions to observe and count the dead fish were not ideal due to reduced water clarity and excessive sediment in the stream where many dead fish appeared to have tried to burrow into the sediment to take refuge as they expired, the memo said.

"Thus, it is expected that the actual number of dead fish was much greater especially for smaller fish such as darters and minnows," the memo states.

The fish kill was determined to be over six miles of Harris Creek, extended from just below the plant outfall on Harris Creek downstream to a point about one half mile upstream of the River Road bridge near the confluence with the James River, the incident report states.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources provided a cost estimate of roughly $5,480 to replace fish in Harris Creek, according to the report.

Any chemical spill into state waters is a problem and is one of the reasons water and wastewater operators must be rigorously trained, tested and licensed by the state, Hopkins said.

"We explained to DEQ what happened and what we did to prevent a recurrence, and DEQ accepted this as one of those things that occasionally happens," Hopkins said. "No one is perfect; everyone makes mistakes."

Hopkins said ACSA modified the equipment and operational policy to prevent a recurrence, which DEQ approved, and reviewed the coagulant material safety data sheet information led the service authority to question DEQ as to whether the fish kill was caused by the coagulant.

"There was never any final DEQ determination on that, but we believe that that question, along with the water plant’s many years of successful operation without similar issues, mitigated the DEQ response and led to no fine or reimbursement," Hopkins said.

He added it’s possible a sudden spill of concentrated chemical did not get diluted quickly enough as it was carried downstream by the creek and fish were killed before such dilution occurred. "But no one really knows," Hopkins said.

The entire operational staff at ACSA was informed of what happened and changes were made to prevent it happening again, Hopkins said.

He said the authority's operational staff is highly trained and licensed and very conscientious, which is shown by annual awards the water plant has received for excellent potable water production.

"But no person, no system, and no policy is perfect; all are in a constant state of review and improvement to make things better, and this event made ACSA better," Hopkins said.