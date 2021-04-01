Child sex assault charges against Madison Heights man certified to grand jury

Four child sex assault felony charges against a Madison Heights man who worked for Amherst County Public Schools will go before a grand jury, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Robert Lonnell Adams, 43, is facing one count each of rape of a child younger than 13 years old, sodomy of a child younger than 13 years old, carnal knowledge of a child younger than 13 years old and indecent liberties with a child younger than 15 years old.

He appeared in Amherst Juvenile & Domestic Relations District Court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing, where a judge decides if there's enough evidence in a felony case for it to proceed to a higher court.

The victim in the case, now 22, testified that Adams sexually violated her regularly from around 2003 to 2014. She said she first started telling others about what happened in 2019 and spoke to law enforcement last December. She did not testify to ever being a student who worked with Adams.

Adams turned himself in to law enforcement in early January, according to his attorney, and was released from jail on a $7,500 bond a little more than a month later.