Christmas parade to proceed in Amherst Dec. 4, offer a drive-through experience

Carter said the town is in talks with the Virginia Department of Transportation to use the U.S. 29 Business corridor and not have any street closures as during a normal parade. The event is best seen driving north to south through town and motorists will be guided in doing so, according to Carter.

“We wouldn’t be regulating people walking around. If you really want to see the floats it’s a driving tour,” Carter said.

The goal is to keep people safe by encouraging them to stay in their vehicles, she added.

Amherst Town Council has given an informal consensus to pursue the drive-through parade, an idea similar to Amherst High School’s graduation ceremony in May at the high school.

“It’s my personal opinion it’s the only responsible thing to do,” Councilman Ken Watts said of putting on such a parade during a pandemic. “If you’re going to have a parade this is the way to do it this year.”

The town also will confer with VDOT about one-way traffic for the event.

“I’ve got a safety concern with two-way traffic,” Councilwoman Rachel Carton said.