Christmas parade to proceed in Amherst Dec. 4, offer a drive-through experience

A Christmas parade is expected to march on in Amherst in early December with a setup that allows spectators to drive by to observe floats and participants while maintaining social distancing.
Town of Amherst officials recently surveyed past parade participants and came up with the idea for a “reverse parade” which protects against the concern of drawing large clusters of crowds during COVID-19.
Town Manager Sara Carter said many in Amherst still have a strong interest in taking part in the event but the town’s concern is not putting law enforcement in a position where they must ask crowds of spectators to disperse. The drive-through idea would have floats and participating groups more spread out in locations along South and North Main streets and not concentrate a large crowd in the town center, Carter said.
Participants are asked to go all out in decorations and illuminating a festive, cheery sight for vehicles passing by. “Let’s make Main Street shine,” Carter said.
Some groups that walk could use the parking lots at town hall and neighboring businesses, she said. Amherst County High School’s marching band is planned to perform in front of the school for motorists to observe, she said.
“I thought it was an unbelievable idea because that takes care of our social distancing problem,” Mayor Dwayne Tuggle said. “It’s going to bring more [spectators] downtown to just look at the decorations too. I think it’s just a fantastic idea.”
Carter said the town is in talks with the Virginia Department of Transportation to use the U.S. 29 Business corridor and not have any street closures as during a normal parade. The event is best seen driving north to south through town and motorists will be guided in doing so, according to Carter.
“We wouldn’t be regulating people walking around. If you really want to see the floats it’s a driving tour,” Carter said.
The goal is to keep people safe by encouraging them to stay in their vehicles, she added.
Amherst Town Council has given an informal consensus to pursue the drive-through parade, an idea similar to Amherst High School’s graduation ceremony in May at the high school.
“It’s my personal opinion it’s the only responsible thing to do,” Councilman Ken Watts said of putting on such a parade during a pandemic. “If you’re going to have a parade this is the way to do it this year.”
The town also will confer with VDOT about one-way traffic for the event.
“I’ve got a safety concern with two-way traffic,” Councilwoman Rachel Carton said.
Tuggle said a resident in town told him she’s excited to drive through town twice to see the festive scenes. He added the event planned for Dec. 4 is worthwhile in a difficult year where many gatherings and traditions have been canceled.
“I think we need it,” Tuggle said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!