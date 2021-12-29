Code change allows extended camping for residents during home build projects

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 21 approved an ordinance change that allows property owners to stay in a camper on their land for up to 12 consecutive months during construction of a single-family home in the Agricultural Residential zoning district.

Residents building a home often wish to stay in a recreational vehicle on site during construction, said Jeremy Bryant, director of community development. The county’s code prior to the board amending the ordinance only allowed someone to stay in a camper for up to 30 consecutive days, which is not long enough to finish most home construction projects.

The extended time applies as long as yard requirements are met and applicants have electrical, plumbing, waste management facilities in place and a building project underway, according to Bryant. All water and septic permits also must be issued for the building site.

Bryant emphasized the measure is only for those with active home projects underway. No one spoke for or against the ordinance change during a public hearing.

In another zoning-related matter, the board voted to approve a special exception request for a short-term tourist rental of a home at 455 Robinson Gap Road. The property owned by David and Susan Moon is zoned Agricultural Residential and located near the George Washington National Forest and the Blue Ridge Parkway.

James Barton, a neighboring property owner, was the only speaker during a public hearing on the matter and asked the special exception be denied. He said his home is about 170 feet away and no buffer is set up between the two properties.

The close proximity is a concern, Barton said.

“I see no good or value to the community to allow a business by exception to established [Agricultural Residential] zoning,” said Barton. “The nature of our community will change.”

Susan Moon said the couple loves the cabin, the surrounding area and peaceful, scenic beauty. They want to share it with others and have supplemental income when they are not using it, she said.

The couple will not rent the dwelling year round and the request is not a business venture where they are rarely using it, she said. The home is limited to four people at a time when used and any renters causing issues would be removed, she added.

“It’s our getaway,” Susan Moon said. “…It’s not a destination for wild parties or large gatherings.”

The couple will have property boundaries clearly marked and firm rules will be in place, she said.

Supervisor Tom Martin said he has no reason to believe the applicants would not meet requirements in the county’s ordinance for short-term rentals.

“My point of view is we have approved these [short-term rental requests] in much more close proximity to residences than what this is,” Martin said.

