Column: Newspaper office generated as many memories as stories over the years

In the summer of 2005, I felt a tingle of excitement stepping into the office of the Amherst New Era-Progress and Nelson County Times for the first time.

As an Amherst County native and frequent traveler to the town of Amherst, I had driven by the building many times and felt a slight curiosity about what it was and how it functioned. “There’s a story there,” I told myself subconsciously, even years before I got directly involved in the business of telling stories through journalism.

I had spent weeks interning at The News & Advance that summer and took the familiar drive on U.S. 29 Business from my then-Lynchburg residence to start a new job that summer. Even though I never stepped foot inside, it felt like home turf in an uncertain career venture.

In the weeks of getting to know my co-workers and this special building, those initial fears melted away. For some reason I still can’t explain to this day, it was like I knew the place all along. It embodied the spirit of the Amherst and Nelson County communities we spent so much time covering and getting immersed in.

That summer going to familiar places such as Winton Country Club and Amherst County High School, and many, many new ones, I felt history converging with the present. I spent much time in the last five months of 2005 and all of the following year traveling the roads of Nelson County, learning about events and places such as Hurricane Camille and the Waltons Museum in Schuyler, to name a few.

That year and a half “cutting my teeth,” as they say, in this business was invaluable. I liked coming to work in my office in the middle of town where the sun shone in the windows in the summer and fall was nice and comforting.

In those days, it was a full house with three reporters and a full-time editor and, as the news industry was affected in following years, some of that work consolidated. While I was there as a new reporter for the two weeklies, we also had the privilege of designing and producing those papers on Tuesdays.

One of my favorite activities of the week involved laying out the pages, printing out the hard copy and taking it to a standup desk where we would mark things that needed corrected. A short while later with the page corrections made, the paper would be sent by computer to The News & Advance for printing. The next morning I would grab a copy from the front desk — a magical feeling.

I enjoyed talking to co-workers about the building’s history and how it operated with a printing press in the basement and darkrooms for photos. I also deeply enjoyed the archive room downstairs where you could look up past papers and sift through county history at your fingertips.

It was a privilege becoming part of that history. Through archives I learned the first edition of what eventually became known as the New Era-Progress first published in 1881 when it was simply known as the Amherst New Era. In the early 1890s a competitor, the Amherst Progress, established and both papers were purchased by a trio of Amherst businessmen in 1924. In 1946, J. Bernard McDearmon and his wife, Louise, purchased it and the company had several locations in town before the building at 134 Second St. in Amherst opened in 1969.

The Nelson County Times, also once known as “Nelson Examiner,” dates back to 1874 and sometime between 1924 and 1937 came under the umbrella of Amherst Publishing Company. One thing I wish I could have experienced as a former Nelson County Times reporter, that first job in this business I cherished, was experiencing the weekly office in downtown Lovingston that closed before I came on board.

I remember long summer and fall drives from Nelson and coming back to the Amherst office to fuel up like you would at a gas station. What was fueling me was having a place I liked coming to work, so much so that in early 2007 when I took a job at The News & Advance, hesitation came from having to leave my comfortable spot by the window with its view of Front Street.

I especially loved going by the office at night and turning on the lights. Something about it after dark brought out the character. Many election days, court hearings a short walk away in the courthouse or county government meetings had me there writing away long into the night when Amherst felt like it was sleeping.

Another irreplaceable bonus was how close it was to everything. A short walk to the courthouse, sheriff’s office, government and town government, the schools’ administration, and more, it was truly a front seat to the county seat.

And even more than the building what I miss most are the wonderful people who worked there. A lot of hard work, great conversations and laughs have been had between those walls, I can assure you.

At some point in the 1990s, printing of the two weeklies moved across the James River to Lynchburg, ending an era. In following years more changes came, including the Amherst-Nelson office eventually closing to the public in summer 2018 when business transactions were relocated to Lynchburg.

As another era closes for the Amherst and Nelson weeklies with the sale of the office to a local couple, I want readers to know our commitment to covering the news in the community is as strong as ever. The memories and pride this wonderful place has instilled rumbles as loud as the press that one shook the building as told to me by Lee Luther Jr., a photographer as dedicated as anyone I know in capturing the Amherst and Nelson communities through photos.

Even if there’s no physical office for the newspaper in Amherst, readers of the New Era-Progress and Nelson County Times should know we remain steadfast in covering these communities. We are accessible by email and phone and our physical address is The News & Advance, 101 Wyndale Drive, Lynchburg.

Support local journalism and stay engaged. If you have a news story you feel needs covering, suggest it. More chapters in the two papers’ history will be written, so stay tuned. Now and always, thanks for reading.

