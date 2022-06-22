Commission backs Amherst comprehensive plan update

The Amherst County Planning Commission recently gave its backing to the latest update of the county’s comprehensive plan, a guide for growth and development.

The commission recommended the Amherst County Board of Supervisors approve the document that includes incorporation of 2020 census data, charts and tables on a range of county statistics and policy changes to ensure efficient county services.

The plan was adopted in June 2007 and received updates in May 2013 and November 2017. Jeremy Bryant, director of community development, said this year’s update will last for five years until the current plan is rewritten in a process that will include extensive public and stakeholder input.

As the master plan for governing the county, the document is a guide for critical land use decisions and also is available to the private sector for decision-making and investment.

“The management objectives of the plan are intended to accomplish a coordinated, adjusted, and harmonious development of the community in accordance with the values and aspirations of Amherst County’s citizens,” the draft update states.

The planned update also provides an overview of the county’s obstacles and opportunities for future land use, transportation and goals that help unite the mission, vision and values for Amherst County. Modifications were made to the future land use map and an appendix to incorporate the master plan for the Central Virginia Training Center property in Madison Heights is included.

CVTC, a state-owned campus of more than 300 acres near the James River, closed in 2020 and is targeted for future redevelopment. Bryant said having the CVTC plan starts to put regulations in place to prepare for the zoning and land use implications of potential redevelopment.

“If they intend to rezone it, our guiding document and policies are based on our comprehensive plan,” Bryant said, referring to developers. “It gives us a leg up on land use law, policy and decisions.”

The CVTC plan calls for a walkable urban community and a mixed use of more than 100 acres through housing such as townhomes, cottage homes, estate-style houses and commercial buildings, offices, parks and recreational facilities, tourist sites such as a brewery, and a funicular cable railway system down to the river to connect the site with downtown Lynchburg.

The state budget that begins July 1 includes $25 million to pay off outstanding debt on a cluster of most recent buildings on the campus. No one spoke for or against the draft comprehensive plan update during a June 16 public hearing.

In other news:

The commission recommended approval of a special exception request to allow a short-term rental of a home in the Agricultural Residential zoned district. The 1.5-acre parcel with direct access to U.S. 60 at 4234 Lexington Turnpike and is owned by Steve and Susan Coffey. The home was built in the 1920s by Steve Coffey’s family. The couple lived there for 30 years and recently moved next door to the family farm, said Susan Coffey. “It’s our desire to bring this hospitality back is what we’re trying to do,” Susan Coffey said. “We want families to come reconnect and unplug in the countryside, enjoy our town, restaurants and shops and explore Amherst County.”

Commissioners gave final approval to a subdivision plan for the third phase of residential development within an existing neighborhood on Todd Lane in Madison Heights. The parcel on which future homes will be constructed comprises 18 acres. The proposed subdivision referred to in county documents as Stratford Place consists of 42 new additional lots.

