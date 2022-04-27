Commission backs approval of wedding, event venue at Kenmore Farm site

A venue for weddings and special events, a retreat for fishing and hunting and short-term rental of eight existing apartments and a main dwelling is planned for the historic Kenmore Farm property in Amherst County.

The Amherst County Planning Commission on April 21 recommended approval of multiple special exception requests for those uses on a 47-acre parcel zoned Agricultural Residential (A-1) on Kenmore Road.

The parcel owned by Clara Blanchard Trust according to county documents has a single-family dwelling, four units near that dwelling, a main house with two units and a neighboring structure and a lake has another two units. Jeremy Bryant, the county’s director of community development, said the apartment buildings are considered legal non-conforming lots because they were built prior to county zoning regulations and the county wouldn’t allow such density in the A-1 zone.

Events at Kenmore Farm, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2015 and has a circa-1856 brick antebellum Greek Revival farmhouse that serves of the centerpiece of the entire property of more than 130 acres, would have tents and catered meals delivered there, according to Wilson Blanchard, the petitioner for the project, in correspondence with Bryant through county documents.

Blanchard said the property west of the town of Amherst is a special place historically to the county.

“It’s a great way to maintain the property,” Blanchard said of the planned uses. “It has great potential for bringing folks into town as well.”

The property, which formerly was used as a preparatory school for college students, has been in his family for five generations.

“It’s a very special place to me,” Blanchard said.

According to conditions recommended by county staff, guests at events shall be required to park on the property and not park on neighboring lots or any right-of-way outside of the property unless they have written permission and a parking attendant shall direct traffic during events with more than 75 attendees.

Blanchard said after the meeting if approved not much on the property would change in the immediate future and it may take years to get some of the planned uses up and running.

The commission on April 21 also recommended approval of a separate special exception request for a short-term rental of a single-family dwelling at 779 River Road in Madison Heights. The request from Alice Primm on a 2.8 acres zoned General Residential (R-2). The parcel borders the James River, Harris Creek and River Road.

Edwin Coleman, who lives next to the property, said during a public hearing on the request that Primm has done a great job with the house and he fully supports the use.

“She is a real asset to the community, we feel like,” said Coleman, who was joined by his wife in addressing the commission. “We wish we would have more people like her in our neighborhood.”

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors will take up both zoning matters during its May 17 meeting, Bryant said.

In other news:

The commission unanimously voted to initiate a change to county code that would allow a campground with mixed-use structures such as teepees and yurts. The planning department believes the use should be a special exception, which requires a public hearing by the commission and the board of supervisors.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.