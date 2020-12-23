Commission backs denying permit for solid waste site in Madison Heights

Following cries from 13 residents of Riverview Road strongly protesting a solid waste center in that area of Madison Heights, the Amherst County Planning Commission has recommended denial of a permit for the proposed site.
The residents aired their grievances with the application from Amherst County to locate the solid waste convenience center on 29 acres at 506 Riverview Road, the site of a former county landfill that closed decades ago, during a public hearing at the commission’s Dec. 17 meeting. The proposed center would include two compactor units, four recycling containers, six bulk containers, an attendant building and site lighting, fencing and landscape screening near the front portion of the site, according to the application.
Bob Harris, resident of Riverview Road, presented the commission a petition with 96 signatures opposing the solid waste site based on concerns of noise, bad odors, attraction to rodents and vermin and trash along the roadway.
“I think it would be a detriment to the community,” Harris said.
His wife, Jan Harris, said Riverview Road has many potholes and she feels the planned site would better serve the community at another location. “It just seems like a residential area is not a place for this type of facility,” she said.
Barbara Donald, who lives close to the proposed center, said the area still has eyesores from the previous landfill. “I do not think that’s a good idea to put it in a residential neighborhood with all these properties,” Donald said. “You’ve got plenty of other places I’m sure you could put it.”
Jack Donald, her husband, said the road is extremely narrow and he doesn’t want to have family gatherings at his home with the smell and sight of trash disposal nearby. His daughter, Tammy, told commissioners she can’t tell how many times she’s had to replace her mailbox because the road is so narrow.
“I don’t want to live in a garbage area,” Jack Donald said, adding he would be glad to sell his property to county officials if the proposed center is approved.
The commission’s unanimous recommendation to deny the special exception request will head to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, which makes the final determination after holding another public hearing. That meeting is expected for 7 p.m. Jan. 19.
Supervisor David Pugh, who sits in on commission meetings, said he personally thinks upon hearing the community’s concerns it would be good for the board to look for another location.
Roger Rose said he’s lived on Riverview Road his entire life and recalls the old landfill.
After it closed, he said the area still had issues with rodents.
“We’re mostly concerned about our health, about the smell and the traffic that’s going to increase,” if the project is approved, Rose said. “It’s going to be a convenience center for someone else but it’s not going to be convenient for anyone who lives on that road who owns property.”
Margaret Ricks, who lives on the 400 block of Riverview Road, said she is concerned property values negatively would be affected.
“Nobody wants to come and live near a dump,” Ricks said.
“It’s not going to be benefit any of us,” Bruce Ricks, her husband, added.
Laverne Johnson, who said she lives across the street, said she recalled sewage from garbage trucks, plus coyotes and other animals, from the former landfill.
“It was awful,” Johnson said. “Don’t put that dump there.”
“We couldn’t hardly sleep as kids,” Ethel Minnis, a resident, said while also recalling the former trash site. “Nobody would want to live there in that kind of environment.”
Jeremy Bryant, director of community development, in addressing the concerns said the proposed facility would be staffed and not operate as an open landfill.
“This is not an open dump,” Bryant said. “It’s not a place where you’re just throwing your garbage.”
Michael Martineau, the commission’s chairman, said he hasn’t observed bad smells when using the Coolwell solid waste convenience center but added he doesn’t live next to it either.
“When Amherst County builds sites, we often get compliments in terms of with an attendant being on site how clean that facility is and how much better it is when you have actually have a manned convenience center versus an unmanned site where people just throw their trash,” Bryant said.
Bryant recommended postponing a decision so staff could bring more information for the commission to review.
“I’m concerned about the quality of life for those citizens,” Commissioner Leslie Gamble said. “I wouldn’t want to live close to a dump. I think they’ve gone through a lot, personally. I’m very uncomfortable with this.”
Commissioner Derin Foor said he fully supports staffed solid waste centers.
“I’m 100% opposed to putting it in someone’s front yard,” Foor said. “The fact that the county owns the land, to me, is not a valid reason to put this site there.”