Commission backs denying permit for solid waste site in Madison Heights

Jack Donald, her husband, said the road is extremely narrow and he doesn’t want to have family gatherings at his home with the smell and sight of trash disposal nearby. His daughter, Tammy, told commissioners she can’t tell how many times she’s had to replace her mailbox because the road is so narrow.

“I don’t want to live in a garbage area,” Jack Donald said, adding he would be glad to sell his property to county officials if the proposed center is approved.

The commission’s unanimous recommendation to deny the special exception request will head to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, which makes the final determination after holding another public hearing. That meeting is expected for 7 p.m. Jan. 19.

Supervisor David Pugh, who sits in on commission meetings, said he personally thinks upon hearing the community’s concerns it would be good for the board to look for another location.

Roger Rose said he’s lived on Riverview Road his entire life and recalls the old landfill.

After it closed, he said the area still had issues with rodents.