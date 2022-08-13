Commission backs permit for two apartments buildings planned in Madison Heights

The Amherst County Planning Commission recommended approval of a special exception permit for two apartment buildings within the Madison Heights Town Centre development during a special called meeting Aug. 10.

Two rezoning requests previously were approved by county officials within the past several months for the project consisting of about 180 acres just north of the Seminole Plaza shopping center on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights.

Sam Patel, the developer, said the mixed-use neighborhood is envisioned as a central hub area for Madison Heights with a town center feel. Rowan Holdings LLC seeks the permit for two multi-family apartment buildings that each will have 54 units. The apartments also will feature garage units, a clubhouse and a pool.

Trent Warner, a Hurt & Proffitt engineer working on the project, said in going through the zoning requirements it was found a special exception permit is needed for the two apartment buildings, which led to the special called meeting. No one spoke on the request during a public hearing.

Jeremy Bryant, director of community development, said the Virginia Department of Transportation continues to review the development as a whole and is analyzing impacts on traffic. County staff currently is reviewing the site plan and working out the details, Bryant said.

The Mixed Use/Traditional Neighborhood Development (MU/TND) zoning the project has received is a first for the county, Bryant has said.

“With that [designation] come a lot of regulations,” Bryant said. “Many roads within the master plan are public roads, sidewalks..."

Several recommended conditions tied with the commission’s approval include all utilities going underground and all roads being built to VDOT standards.

County officials have spoken positively of the growth the development is aimed to bring in a spot designated as an urban growth area with infrastructure in place for high-density development.

The Madison Heights Town Centre is planned to include up to 75,000 square feet of commercial space, about 400 apartment units, up to 250 townhomes and patio homes each and up to 100 single-family homes, according to Rowan Holdings LLC’s application. A central park also is planned and other civic building, restaurants, recreational and business amenities also are targeted in the development’s master plan.

Patel has said the development will make good use of open space and is intentionally not as dense as it could be in the interest of a "win-win" with the county.

The special exception permit request for the two apartment buildings is set to go before the Amherst County Board of Supervisors this month, Bryant said.