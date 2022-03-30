Commission discusses architectural standards in village districts

The Amherst County Planning Commission recently discussed establishing an architectural standards provision in county code pertaining to village-zoned districts, a topic that is generating views on preserving scenic areas without driving away developers.

The commission previously was asked by county staff to consider if the square footage for retail stores in the village center zoning district should be reduced from 10,000 square feet to 5,000 square feet. Commissioners voted March 17 against reducing the square footage of retail stores, with another number discussed being 7,500 square feet.

Commissioner Jim Thompson was the lone supporter of reducing the square footage for retail stores, which are allowed by right in the zoning ordinance without a public hearing review process by the commission and county’s board of supervisors.

The intent of the village center district, according to zoning language, is to allow "minimal concentrations of commercial activity and residential-type development within a large agricultural or residential area" and discourage random scattering of residential, commercial and public uses throughout agricultural and forested areas. The village district's zoning language also protects against encroachment of general commercial or other similar uses likely to generate noise, light, odors, smoke, or other "obnoxious" influences.

Thompson said he has never felt 10,000 square feet is a good size for retail stores in village districts, but that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t support requests as they come forward based on their merit. He said his position is if proposed stores are as large as 10,000 square feet the public hearing process should be in play so residents can let county officials know how they feel.

He mentioned the Dollar General store in the village of Elon as an example of his point.

The commission in January 2020 approved a site plan for the Dollar General on a 4-2 vote, with Thompson and Michael Bryant opposed. The two at the time cited traffic concerns and the potential effect the new store could have on neighboring stores in opposing the site plan allowing the 9,100-square-foot building on a 1.6-acre site fronting Virginia 130.

Thompson, who lives in the Elon area, said he heard much feedback from residents on the Dollar General coming in without a special exception review process.

“We may have approved it with all the right conditions. But the public could have been heard on that,” Thompson said, referring to the special exception review process. “When folks don’t have a say, like in Elon, which is fairly quaint, that a 10,000-square-foot building can come in and do whatever. … My thing is, I just want us to be able to have the public to be able to have a say when they need to have a say when it’s of that magnitude.”

Thompson complimented Dollar General for coming up with a design that is a nice fit in the village.

“I’m pleased with the structure, but I’m still not pleased with the process,” Thompson said, adding he doesn’t see the harm for a special exception review process in such a case.

Jeremy Bryant and Tyler Creasy, of the department of community development, said the retail chain was aware of appearance in the quaint village setting and came up with a nicer prototype.

“We were lucky they were receptive to making a change,” said Jeremy Bryant, director of community development.

Commissioner Leslie Gamble said village districts vary in the county and the commission needs to look at individual cases as they come forward to “give us more wiggle room to work with developers.”

“I’ve always had the worry that more restrictions is not as business friendly as we would like to see them,” said Commissioner Michael Martineau in the discussion on architectural standards. “I can’t imagine anyone that’s wanting to have a prosperous business is going to make their place unattractive to potential customers.”

Commissioner Beverly Jones said she doesn’t want overly strict standards to deter development opportunities when the county needs business growth.

“My only concern is we’re working so hard to bring in businesses,” said Jones. “When you start putting regulations on the things like that, we are pushing them away again.”

The commission gave direction to community development staff on adding zoning language that gives the ability to require architectural elevations be submitted as part of the by-right site plan review process in village districts.

“Then when they say, ‘We’re not going along with this,’ then you lose the business?” asked Jones.

“Then I don’t think the business wants to be there too bad, to be honest,” Thompson replied.

Michael Bryant said the architectural features of the Dollar General in Elon are what make it attractive rather than a limit on the square footage.

“Size does make a difference in some areas,” Thompson said.

Chad Eby, of the Economic Development Authority of Amherst County, said the EDA appreciates the commission watching out for business friendliness in the discussion.

“It’s obviously very important to the county and the EDA,” Eby, who served during the meeting as an EDA liaison member to the commission. “Our concern is making sure we have an environment that businesses want to come here and not discouraging business activity. Hopefully we can come up with a solution that works for businesses and the citizens in these villages.”

Also during the meeting, the commission directed staff to research a potential code change that will allow short-term tourist rentals of teepees, yurts and other alternative structures. A citizen requested the zoning measure.

“Typically, these structures more than likely do not meet the statewide code for a single-family dwelling,” said Creasy. “We could potentially permit them as an accessory structure. However, the current short-term tourist rental ordinance would not allow them to be used as such. Therefore, we would have to change that code to allow those to be permitted potentially without a dwelling on the parcel.”

The matter is expected to come back for consideration in the future.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.