A rezoning and special use permit for commercial expansion at Motor World in Madison Heights received the Amherst County Planning Commission’s thumbs up for approval March 16 while a related request for 136 townhomes near the property was tabled to allow for more review.

Adam Huffines, who owns the Motor World car dealership at the corner of Dillard Road and U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, seeks zoning clearance for a 10,000-square-foot transport and truck maintenance shop and a 30,000-square-foot automotive center, which is planned to hold office space and an automotive body shop.

Huffines has applied for conditioning rezoning from General Residential (R-2) to General Commercial (B-2) and a special exception permit for the commercial expansion.

The proposed development on five acres indicates two potential access points, with the main entrance located off U.S. 29 and another off Coleman Road just north of the site for transport trucks. The entrance off the highway will be combined with the existing Motor World entrance, if the project receives final approval from the Amherst County Board of Supervisors.

The proposed automotive center will be open to the public while the planned truck maintenance shop will not be for public use and will serve as an area for Motor World employees to work on company vehicles.

Russ Nixon, of Nixon Land Surveying, the agent for Motor World, said one of the main concerns is access onto the highway; a 114-page traffic study related to the new entrance has been done and several meetings with the Virginia Department of Transportation have been held.

“I believe that we’ve got a great opportunity to bring an amazing project to this project to Amherst County,” Nixon to the commission, later adding: “We are going to follow protocol to make sure we put in proper entrances at the proper locations for the welfare and safety of the community.”

A second entrance off Coleman Road into the Motor World site for welfare and safety purposes is needed, Nixon said.

“I think it’s just the smart thing to do,” Nixon said.

The rezoning request for 13 acres from R-2 and B-2 to Multi-Family Residential (R-3) is needed for the 136 townhomes to move forward. The mix of two-story and three-story townhouses near Coleman Road would be affordably priced and help meet a growing housing need for the area, Nixon said.

The 136-home figure is the maximum allowed.

“There could be absolutely a decrease,” Nixon told the commission.

During a public hearing, several residents of Coleman Road expressed opposition, with their chief concerns being the impact on their quiet road and an increase of traffic in a congested part of Madison Heights.

Ryan Adams, who grew up on Coleman Road, expressed concern that widening the road will impact his property.

“It’s going to do nothing but hurt us,” Adams said. “What they’re proposing is only in favor of them. For me, I think it’s a little too much.”

Adams credited Huffines for his success in running the business but feels it will create more traffic issues.

“I applaud him for wanting to do better,” Adams said. “I feel the way he’s going about it is just a little wrong.”

Chris Maddox, who also lives on the narrow road, said he’s opposed to the plans.

“It’s going to cause a hassle for us,” Maddox said. “That’s one thing we enjoy, is it being secluded back there. The shop is going to be bad enough ... I don’t see any good use there other than his pockets.”

On the current land use of single-family homes, including duplexes and quadplexes, Maddox said that’s a better option next door than townhouses.

“The townhomes are just too much,” Maddox said.

Brandon Morrison, also of Coleman Road, said the road is quiet and secluded yet close to the highway and in the heart of Madison Heights.

“A lot of people don’t even know it’s there,” Morrison said. “And that’s the way we like it.”

He said the Coleman Road residents are a tightknit community who help each other out, and the change such as a potential dog park next to his home through the new residential development is concerning.

“I don’t have any problem with growth in the county,” Morrison said. “I just feel it needs to be done in the correct places. There’s lots of other land that could be used in the county for this type of project here.”

He also feels the townhomes will add to the traffic congestion headaches on Dillard Road.

“The way I feel about it is, if I wanted all this I would have moved to Lynchburg,” Morrison said.