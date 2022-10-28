Commission OKs permit for granite countertops business at Amherst auto shop site

A special exception permit for a proposed new business to sell granite countertops recently received solid approval from the Amherst County Planning Commission.

Inmer Estrada seeks the permit for the proposed land use on two acres zoned general commercial, or B-2, on U.S. 29 Business close to the Virginia 151 intersection. The existing use is an automotive repair garage on property owned by Bill Masencup, who operates Bill’s Body Shop on the site.

The auto shop and proposed granite countertops business will run out of the same site if the permit is approved, according to Tyler Creasy, co-director of community development. The commission voted unanimously to recommend its approval to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors.

Estrada has indicated two different locations for granite slabs to be stored on site, in front of the building on the outside edge of the existing parking lot and directly behind the commercial structure in which existing screening on the backside of the property is located.

Creasy said the granite slabs displayed outside the shop make an appealing visual for customers driving by and are “100% understandable.”

“His best marketing is his product,” Creasy said. “I can see why he wants his countertops out front. They do look nice.”

The commission’s recommended approval includes a condition that no more than five racks or 250 slabs of granite, whichever is greater, can be stored at each location on site.

“At the end of the day we want Mr. Estrada to be able to grow here and to be able to establish a business to show his product to the county,” Creasy told the commission. “We believe 250 slabs is more than reasonable.”

Mark Magruder, a county resident of 38 years, said during a public hearing he is much in favor of Estrada setting up shop in northern Amherst County.

“There’s something very beautiful about rocks to me,” Magruder said. “I’ve spent entire vacations traveling around collecting rocks.”

Some granite countertops already have been placed on the site as the zoning permit goes through the review process. Magruder said he drove by and the product captured his attention.

“I always wanted something like that,” Magruder said of granite countertops. “I was totally enamored and thought this is a solution for me.”

He said Estrada takes cares of things quickly and does excellent work.

“This is a way people do business in America — you have to show your wares,” Magruder said. “And what he shows is absolutely beautiful and really wonderful and his price is very fair. And his craftsmanship is incredible.”

Magruder said he views approving the permit as a no-brainer and the business is a benefit to the county.

“This is something that you can actually put in your house that’s really stunningly beautiful,” Magruder said. “I think it’s the kind of thing we need in Amherst County and I think it’s something that’s really wonderful. It’s another way of sharing the natural beauty of this earth will people around us.

Magruder's wife, Ella, also spoke in favor and said the visual of granite in front of the store is a determining factor for customers, similar to seeing a car and wanting to buy it.

“The rock caught my eye out there and I thought it was just beautiful,” she said.

Estrada told commissioners the business will be well maintained and look nice. He said he is trying to convince his family to buy a house in the county and relocate from West Virginia.

“I’m not familiar with Amherst County,” Estrada said. “All I can say is I love this place.”

Masencup said his business will continue to operate towing services with Estrada on the property and also spoke in support of approving the permit.

“He’s trying to do right by Amherst County,” Masencup said.

Mike Brockman, a neighbor to the site, also spoke in support of Estrada setting up the new business.

“I know he’s going to be a good neighbor and I’m going to be a good neighbor to him,” Brockman said.

Calvin Kennon, a member of the Economic Development Authority of Amherst County’s board of directors, said the granite countertops business can serve the county and region well, noting he has had to travel elsewhere for such a product in the past.

“From an economic point of view, we need more businesses on this end of the county,” Kennon said. “I’m certainly glad to see Mr. Estrada coming in and developing and working here. This is the kind of product that does bring in outside dollars.”