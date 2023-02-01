Commission OKs plat for new subdivision

The Amherst County Planning Commission recently approved a subdivision plat for a planned neighborhood development, Abbott Estates, consisting of 20 lots in Madison Heights.

The commission approved the plat during its January meeting, a county procedure for developments that exceed 10 new lots. The 76 acres owned by Dianne Abbott is zoned Limited Residential (R-1) and is at the intersection of Izaak Walton and Partridge Creek roads.

The county’s developmental review committee was set to review the subdivision plan at its Jan. 25 meeting, a week after the commission’s approval.

Tyler Creasy, acting co-director of community development, said some of the lots are served by public water and others would have private water and sewer.

“Roughly, I would say two-thirds of the parcel is outside of the designated growth boundary for public water,” Creasy told the commission.

The commission also voted during its Jan. 19 meeting to recommend a change to county code that defines the priority service area for public water and sewer to be within 250 feet.

The measure applies to any new development within 250 feet of public sewer or water infrastructure owned by the Amherst County Service Authority and installed within a public easement right-of-way, according to county documents.

The measure also would reconcile another existing code that states whenever any portion of a parcel or tract proposed to be subdivided is within 1,000 linear feet of an existing utility line the service shall be extended to all lots within the subdivision.

Bob Hopkins, executive director of the ACSA, in recent correspondence with Creasy said he backs the measure to have the requirement be 250 feet rather than 1,000 feet.

In other news:

Creasy reported to the commission Jan. 19 that Cookout is closer to developing a new restaurant on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights near Seminole Drive. The chain plans to demolish a building that formerly operated as Long John Silver’s and construct a new facility, according to Creasy. He said the department also expects Starbucks just north of that site to begin operating in the next month or not long after and he also is engaged in the site plan review process for a new Dunkin Donuts on the site of the former Biscuitville on U.S. 29 close to the intersection of Lakeview Drive.

The commission voted to recommend approval of a special exception permit for a short-term rental of a home at 243 Christian Springs Road in Amherst owned by Timothy and Sherry Carton. The property is zoned Agricultural Residential (A-1) and is located on five acres with single-family homes surrounding it in all directions.