Commission OKs site plan for subdivision

A site plan for Kentmoor Acres, a proposed subdivision exceeding 10 lots in Madison Heights, received the Amherst County Planning Commission’s approval on Dec. 15.

According to the county’s zoning ordinance, a subdivision with more than more 10 new lots requires approval from the planning commission. The parcel on which the subdivision will be built currently comprises 58 acres of vacant land zoned agricultural residential (A-1).

White Mountain Investments is the applicant for the planned subdivision at the intersection of Kentmoor Farm Road and Bright Wells Mill Road in Madison Heights. The property is set to be subdivided into 13 different lots, according to county documents.

Each proposed lot meets the minimum lot area and road frontage requirements as depicted in the county’s zoning and subdivision ordinances. In addition to those requirements, the subdivider has been informed that a 100% reserve drain field will be required for each new lot and the applicant confirmed that will be no issue, according to a staff report to the commission.

The subdivision’s location is in the county’s designated growth boundary for public water.

Also during the Dec. 15, the commission recommended approval of two special exception permit requests for short-term rentals of two separate homes.

The first permit is for a house at 132 Pera Road in Monroe owned by Zebulon and Ellen Strickland, a site of just less than an acre zoned A-1.

The property is surrounded by agricultural-zoned land with a single-family dwelling directly south and agricultural-zoned land to the north, east and west, according to the staff report.

Zebulon Strickland said for years he and his wife have dreamt of having a short-term rental house to run and market for use.

“We assume there are many others who do like to get away to small mountain communities and enjoy the scenery and enjoy being out in nature,” Strickland told commissioners. “That’s what we are hoping to do with this place. We are aware of some of the downsides of short-term rentals and we do plan on making sure we take steps to make sure that any potential guests respect the place and respect the surroundings and aren’t bringing in a lot of noise and disruption either.”

The second permit is for a house at 239 Christian Springs Road in Amherst owned by Michelle Knight, a two-acre site zoned A-1.

The property is surrounded by agricultural-zoned property with single-family dwellings surrounding the parcel in all directions.

Robert Smith, Knight’s neighbor, addressed the commission during a public hearing on the permit and said he wholeheartedly supports the request.

Both permit applications now go before the Amherst County Board of Supervisors for review in early 2023.