A conditional rezoning request for 136 townhomes on 13 acres on Dillard Road in Madison Heights near the U.S. 29 Business intersection received the Amherst County Planning Commission’s recommendation of approval at its April meeting.

The request to rezone the property from General Commercial, R-2, to Multi-Family Residential, R-3, is from Adam Huffines, owner of Motor World at the corner of the intersection. The commission held a public hearing on the request in March and tabled the matter for further review.

Tyler Creasy, co-director of community development, presented the commission on April 20 with a traffic impact analysis from the Virginia Department of Transportation for the townhome project.

During a March 16 public hearing, several residents of Coleman Road, which is located close to Motor World at the intersection of Dillard Road and U.S. 29, voiced opposition and concerns in large part based on increased traffic in a congested stretch of Madison Heights.

Creasy told commissioners April 20 that the high density townhome project would only have an entrance from Dillard Road and the only emergency medical services and law enforcement could access the property from Coleman Road. The rezoning request will head to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors for consideration and is separate from a business expansion zoning request Huffines has pending before the board for the Motor World property.

The mix of two-story and three-story townhouses would be affordably priced and help meet a growing housing need for the area, according to Russ Nixon, a land surveyor for the project.

The 136-home figure is the maximum allowed and that figure could possibly go down, Nixon told the commission in March.

The 13 acres are located within the county's designated growth area and has public water and sewer. The site has an existing pond that the developer plans to use as a stormwater feature, according to county documents.

The intent of R-3 zoning is to maximize the use of available public water and sewer and roads by dense developments, according to the county.