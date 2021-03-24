Commission recommends rezoning for Monacan tribe-owned parcel

A request from the Monacan Indian Nation to rezone 4 acres it owns on Highview Drive in Madison Heights has received the Amherst County Planning Commission’s unanimous recommendation.

The Amherst County-based tribe bought the property in October and opened up its new headquarters there, a more spacious complex of buildings than its previous location in the town of Amherst. The complex includes spaces for designated offices, classes, a food bank and an Indian Health Service clinic.

The tribe seeks to rezone the parcel currently zoned as General Commercial (B-2) and General Residential (R-2) to entirely B-2 to allow the property to be developed for business use, according to county documents. U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., in February toured the Monacan Highview Complex and discussed with members their needs and response during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commission’s recommendation on March 18, which now heads to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors for consideration at an upcoming meeting, includes voluntary proffers that a 25-foot vegetative buffer remains on the site that borders residential-zoned properties, landscaping requirements are met and sidewalks are constructed along the frontage of U.S. 29 Business.