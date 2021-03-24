Commission recommends rezoning for Monacan tribe-owned parcel

A request from the Monacan Indian Nation to rezone 4 acres it owns on Highview Drive in Madison Heights has received the Amherst County Planning Commission’s unanimous recommendation.
The Amherst County-based tribe bought the property in October and opened up its new headquarters there, a more spacious complex of buildings than its previous location in the town of Amherst. The complex includes spaces for designated offices, classes, a food bank and an Indian Health Service clinic.
The tribe seeks to rezone the parcel currently zoned as General Commercial (B-2) and General Residential (R-2) to entirely B-2 to allow the property to be developed for business use, according to county documents. U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., in February toured the Monacan Highview Complex and discussed with members their needs and response during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commission’s recommendation on March 18, which now heads to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors for consideration at an upcoming meeting, includes voluntary proffers that a 25-foot vegetative buffer remains on the site that borders residential-zoned properties, landscaping requirements are met and sidewalks are constructed along the frontage of U.S. 29 Business.
"Once we rezone it to the commercial district, there are over 70 uses that are permitted uses," Bryant said of the need for the vegetative buffer and surrounding residential-zoned parcels.
Thomas Brooks, of Acres of Virginia, a local surveying firm representing the tribe, said the plans include building a food bank facility on the property. The new metal building would be about 4,000 square feet, he said.
Brooks said the tribe is concerned about the costs of the sidewalk.
“It doesn’t matter how many grants you get, there’s always issues with money,” he said.
Bryant said the sidewalk and landscaping recommendations are common with site plans and new development along the U.S. 29 corridor.
Many funding opportunities opened up for the tribe in early 2018 when it received federal recognition after a 20-year effort, which Kaine praised during his recent visit. The location already offers a variety of services that include rental assistance and homeless prevention programs, drug prevention and rehabilitation programs, tribal enrollment and genealogy and environmental protection services as well as meeting other needs of local residents.
Kaine on March 19 jointly announced with U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., the latest in $208,875 in federal funding for the Monacan tribe. The money from the American Rescue Plan Act, the $1.9 trillion federal stimulus package President Joe Biden recently signed into law, will help the tribe develop and manage affordable housing assistance.