Commission tables vote on proposed food truck ordinance

A proposed ordinance regulating food trucks, trailers and carts in Amherst County remains on the front burner of county planners’ review.
The Amherst County Planning Commission held a public hearing on the ordinance during its March meeting, which drew no comments from residents or business owners. Tyler Creasy, county planner, said the department of community development already has permitted some food trucks and has interest in a few more new ones but wants to implement zoning code for what he described as an increasingly popular use.
“We have no zoning in place to regulate such operations,” Creasy said. “This would set standards.”
Food trucks would be permitted in the county’s Public Lands (P-1), General Commercial (B-2) and Industrial (M-1) zoning districts, according to a draft. The commission voted March 18 to table a recommendation to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors.
Exempt from the zoning permit process are Meals on Wheels program vehicles; home delivery food services; single-weekend events such as birthdays, holidays, anniversaries, parades, festivals; and events such as the Amherst County Fair, according to the draft document’s language.
Commissioners said they would like more time to review regulations and welcome feedback from food truck operators in the meantime.
Chairman Michael Martineau said he’s traveled and noticed the popularity of areas where food trucks are grouped in one location. He mentioned the possibility of Amherst County having a similar location for food trucks rather than having them spread out.
Creasy said the department of community development is issuing permits for food trucks and has looked at other localities in developing regulations for consideration.
“We’re not holding them up by any means,” Creasy said. “However, we would like to have something in place to permit them.”
Commissioners discussed flexibility in regulations to make them friendly to the business community.
“I think whatever we can do to encourage people to come in and open a business in Amherst County, we’ve got to go all out,” commission member Leslie Gamble said.