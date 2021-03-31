Commission tables vote on proposed food truck ordinance

A proposed ordinance regulating food trucks, trailers and carts in Amherst County remains on the front burner of county planners’ review.

The Amherst County Planning Commission held a public hearing on the ordinance during its March meeting, which drew no comments from residents or business owners. Tyler Creasy, county planner, said the department of community development already has permitted some food trucks and has interest in a few more new ones but wants to implement zoning code for what he described as an increasingly popular use.

“We have no zoning in place to regulate such operations,” Creasy said. “This would set standards.”

Food trucks would be permitted in the county’s Public Lands (P-1), General Commercial (B-2) and Industrial (M-1) zoning districts, according to a draft. The commission voted March 18 to table a recommendation to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors.

Exempt from the zoning permit process are Meals on Wheels program vehicles; home delivery food services; single-weekend events such as birthdays, holidays, anniversaries, parades, festivals; and events such as the Amherst County Fair, according to the draft document’s language.