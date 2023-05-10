Amherst County’s department of community development reviewed or issued 627 zoning and subdivision-related permits in 2022, an increase of 37 permits from the previous year and the highest of a period dating back to 2017, according to the Amherst County Planning Commission’s recently released annual report.

The department fielded 116 single-family residence permits last year, down slightly from 128 in 2021. The total single-family permits last year is the second highest in the six-year span included in the report.

Accessory structure permits in 2022 — at 127 — were slightly up from 123 the previous year and the second-highest total dating back to 2017, the report shows. Those types of structures include sheds, garages, pools, decks and agricultural buildings.

The commission last year reviewed 23 special exception permit requests, which the report says is one of the busiest years to date for the body. A majority of those special exception cases were for short-term rental of a home requests. County planning staff and/or the commission reviewed 95 total subdivision plats in 2022, the report’s data shows.

The commission consists of seven members appointed by the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, including five from the county’s election districts, an at-large member and a non-voting liaison board member, and makes recommendations on zoning and land use matters.

“Amherst County is a rural community with challenges that had in the past, presented obstacles for growth and development, but now has redefined itself where developers and businesses are eager to be vested in our county,” Catherine Gamble, the commission’s chair, said in a message included in the report. “We have met those challenges head on and are eagerly looking forward to the future that will make Amherst County a desired place to live, work and conduct business.”

“While we are excited about the future, we remain steadfast in our commitment to preserve and protect our agricultural lands and view sheds that make Amherst County a unique place in Virginia.”

The report also highlights the Madison Heights Master Plan, an ongoing effort to create a blueprint for the future of the area bounded by the James River, the U.S. 29 Business and Bypass corridors, and Virginia 130. The purpose of the plan is to reinforce the area’s sense of community from the river to the U.S. 29-Va. 130 intersection, improve quality of life, expand public services and increase economic development through future growth.

The master plan is set for adoption later this year. According to community feedback on the plan, residents generally support potential development of a town center area and expressed their greatest desires for more shopping, restaurant and entertainment uses.

“Retail and service development was strongly supported among participants, including preserving existing businesses and attracting new ones that elevate market position of Madison Heights,” the report states. “Participants expressed general concern about the aesthetics of the area as it current exists, including dilapidated or abandoned buildings and businesses (such as vape shops) that occupy a low-market or low-value position. Additionally, business owners noted that the lower average incomes in this area limit business expansion, recruitment, and retention.”

Some who responded to an online survey and mapping tool and stakeholder meetings also expressed desire in many areas to preserve the small town feel and natural features of Madison Heights and save more green space while respecting private property rights and improving aesthetics of roadways, the report states.

In 2022, the board of supervisors approved two major developments in Madison Heights.

One of those is a site of more than 150 acres on U.S. 29 Business near the Seminole Plaza shopping center that was rezoned to a mixed use/traditional neighborhood area that will include commercial space and a mix of apartment buildings, townhouses and single-family homes with trails, walking paths and a 13-plus-acre park.

The second development near the intersection of Virginia 63 and Virginia 210 close to the city of Lynchburg consists of more than 40 acres with a portion devoted to senior living, including a two-story independent living facility, two–story assisted living facility and 84 age-restricted townhouses. The remaining portion of the development will be devoted to commercial space, recreation fields and apartments.

In 2022, county officials also restructured the travel trailer park ordinance so that tents, yurts, cabins or other structures suitable for temporary habitation may be included for future campsites throughout the county. In addition, due to the intensity of the use, the change from a permitted use to a special exception will allow citizens, and more importantly, adjoining property owners the ability to voice any concerns about a proposed campground, the report states.

“While we are excited about the future,” Gamble said in the report, “we remain steadfast in our commitment to preserve and protect our agricultural lands and view sheds that make Amherst County a unique place in Virginia.”