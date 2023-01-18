Committee recommends ending 2-hour parking in some of downtown Amherst

A committee of two Amherst Town Council members recently assigned to review the practice of two-hour parking in downtown Amherst is recommending council remove two-hour parking limitations and have the results of that change reviewed by another committee after a year.

During council’s Jan. 11 meeting, Councilor Sharon Turner, who along with Councilor Janice Wheaton served on the committee, reported on its work and recommendation that will come forward for action at a later date.

The committee was formed in October after the two-hour parking practice drew some concerns from the town’s business community.

Two-hour parking is in effect 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday on South Main Street from the intersection of Lee Street to the intersection of Star Street, Second Street from South Main Street to Depot Street, the entirety of East Court Street and the entirety of Goodwin Street, except for holidays the town government observes.

According to minutes of the parking committee’s Dec. 5 meeting, town staff presented information on costs of parking meters from other localities based on two models. Some localities, such as the Town of Leesburg, have a contracted service with a provider, and others, such as the Town of Blacksburg, purchase meters out right, the minutes show.

A staff member from Blacksburg stated individual meters typically run about $500 each and the larger pay kiosks cost about $7,000, along with expenses associated with the maintenance and upkeep of the machines, according to the committee’s minutes.

The committee determined parking meters are too expensive for the town to pursue, Turner said.

Mayor Dwayne Tuggle thanked the committee members for their work on the matter and said the committee is disbanded.