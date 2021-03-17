Committee to tackle redistricting of county election districts

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors on March adopted a resolution establishing a redistricting committee for county election districts. Redistricting is required every 10 years in response to the U.S. Census.

The committee will evaluate data from the 2020 census, apply the legal requirements for redistricting to determine if any district boundaries must be adjusted and make a formal recommendation to the board of supervisors.

The committee’s members will consist of the board of supervisors’ chair, a second board member, the county attorney, the county registrar, the director of community development, the director of information technology and a citizen representative from each of the county’s five electoral districts as appointed by supervisors.

Those wishing to serve on the committee are encouraged to submit their name to the county supervisor for their district, according to a March 5 news release from the county. For more information, visit the county website at www.countyofamherst.com or call (434) 946-9400.

- From Staff Reports

