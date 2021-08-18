Community atmosphere permeates Amherst Night Out

For the first time in two years the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office held a Night Out event Aug. 12 that brought the community together for fellowship, food, music and friendly mingling.
The shared parking lot of the sheriff’s office and Amherst County courthouse drew a large crowd. Sheriff E.W. Viar said Amherst Night Out shows is a community-building effort and the department cares about the public in unprecedented times of hardships. He said it also showcases a community policing effort among local law enforcement and brings officers into contact with residents under much happier circumstances.
“Most calls are always something bad,” Viar said. “It’s always good to see the community on a high note rather than a low note.”
The sheriff’s office and Town of Amherst Police Department also gave out school supplies to children.
“We’ve got to get back to some normalcy,” Viar said of hosting such an event during a pandemic.
He said the event also is a good recruiting tool for future officers. The state champion Lady Lancer softball team also was honored along with business and community representatives who support law enforcement.
“It affects everyone. I had friends who died from COVID,” Viar said of the pandemic’s effects. “All of us are hurting. We can’t keep living in fear. We can’t shut the country down. If we do it will go bankrupt.”