Community sign installed in Clifford

A community sign recently was installed in the Clifford community as part of the Amherst County Board of Supervisors’ placemaking efforts.

Resident Jake Garland and the Amherst County Community Development office worked on the sign’s design, which features silhouettes of a golfer and a church. The images were chosen to commemorate the Winton golf course nearby and churches in the community, according to the county’s official Facebook page.

The sign located on Virginia 151 near Winton and is part of a major branding effort the county initiated in recent years. It is the third sign installed since 2021 and follows others places in the Lowesville and Elon communities.