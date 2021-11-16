 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community sign installed in Elon
0 Comments

Community sign installed in Elon

  • 0
Elon district

A new community sign adds to the scenic views of the village of Elon.

 Submitted

A new community sign recently was installed in the village of Elon as part of the Amherst County Board of Supervisors’ “placemaking” efforts, according to a Nov. 9 county news release.

The sign’s design was reviewed by citizens John Oblinger, Barry Tucker and Jim Thompson, a member of the Amherst County Planning Commission, as well as the county’s community development office. McBride Signs built and installed it.

The sign is located near Elon Presbyterian Church, which is near the intersection of Virginia 130 and Cedar Gate Road.

“The sign features a mountain to reflect [Elon’s] relationship with Tobacco Row mountains and High Peak and a canoeist because of the close proximity to the James River and Monacan Park,” the release said.

Another similar sign also was placed in the Lowesville community earlier this year.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert