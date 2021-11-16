Community sign installed in Elon

A new community sign recently was installed in the village of Elon as part of the Amherst County Board of Supervisors’ “placemaking” efforts, according to a Nov. 9 county news release.
The sign’s design was reviewed by citizens John Oblinger, Barry Tucker and Jim Thompson, a member of the Amherst County Planning Commission, as well as the county’s community development office. McBride Signs built and installed it.
The sign is located near Elon Presbyterian Church, which is near the intersection of Virginia 130 and Cedar Gate Road.
“The sign features a mountain to reflect [Elon’s] relationship with Tobacco Row mountains and High Peak and a canoeist because of the close proximity to the James River and Monacan Park,” the release said.
Another similar sign also was placed in the Lowesville community earlier this year.