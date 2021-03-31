Comprehensive plan update on Amherst County's to-do list in 2021

An update to Amherst County’s comprehensive plan, a guide for growth and development, is planned for this fall.

The purpose of the plan, adopted in June 2007 following a four-year process, is to provide guidance for critical decisions that impact growth and development over a 20-year period, according to Jeremy Bryant, director of community development.

The plan originally consisted of six chapters, including an introduction, development and population trends, community facilities, anticipated growth, mixed-use development and land use. A seventh chapter was added in 2013 on urban development areas.

Virginia state code requires that, at least every five years, the comprehensive plan shall be reviewed by the local planning commission to determine whether it is advisable to amend the plan. Bryant recommends updating the plan this year and setting a timeframe for updating statistical and demographic data on land use sections by May 31. The county is in the process of gathering comments from other departments and agencies.

One issue is the latest U.S. Census data is anticipated for release to local governments on March 31, which Bryant said is later than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.