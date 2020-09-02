Confronting 'the unknown': Amherst officials optimistic about reopening school in challenging climate

After a six-month wait and extensive planning, Amherst County Public Schools’ return to the classroom is almost here.

The 2020-21 school year kicks off Sept. 9 in a much different world of social distancing, staggered schedules, a face mask requirement inside buildings and on buses and a lengthy list of mitigation steps to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

The Amherst Remote Academy, a distance learning program, is at about 1,600 students, or 38% of the overall student body, Amherst County Public Schools’ Superintendent Rob Arnold recently told the county’s school board.

“Right now I feel like our greatest enemy is the unknown,” Arnold said during the board’s Aug. 27 meeting. “People don’t know what to expect.”

Arnold said Louisa County Public Schools recently returned to school and Amherst County’s plan to get students back into school under a hybrid system of in-person and remote learning is much in line with Louisa’s.

“I believe in our plan,” Arnold said. “I believe we have the right people implementing it.”

Several Amherst residents spoke in support of the schools’ return plan during a public comments portion of the board’s meeting.

Kate McPhatter, of Monroe, said she is proud of the plan and feels comfortable sending her two daughters back into school after a frustrating season at home with spotty WiFi service because of the pandemic.

“I totally failed as their teacher,” McPhatter said. “There is no substitute for in-person instruction ... we have amazing teachers in this county and our children need as much access to them as possible.”