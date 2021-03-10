Constitutional offices, social services department set for 5% raise in proposed budget

Amherst County’s fiscal year 2022 budget currently is set to include a 5% pay raise for constitutional offices and the department of social services while all other county employees remain slated to receive a 1.5% increase.
The Amherst County of Supervisors unanimously voted March 2 to accept money from Virginia’s state compensation board that would give the 5% pay hike for state-funded positions in the offices of the sheriff, treasurer, commissioner of the revenue, clerk of court and the commonwealth’s attorney. The board agreed to use $42,000 to make the raise apply to all who work in the constitutional offices, while employees in other departments, except for social services, are slated to get the 1.5% raise already budgeted.
The board would need to find $286,000 in additional cuts to make the 5% raise across the board for all county staff, which a few supervisors said they felt was unrealistic. Board members agreed the county should cover those workers in the constitutional offices who would not be covered by the state increase.
“I don’t think you can pick and choose,” Supervisor Claudia Tucker said. “That’s not fair.”
Supervisor Jimmy Ayers said the board has to keep in mind the 5% raise from the state goes to all surrounding counties as well assuming localities accept those funds. He said the county must stay competitive to retain employees, which is a constant challenge.
In the current budget, county employees received a 2% raise and the board adjusted salaries for 34 county positions to bring them in line with the market average.
Supervisor David Pugh said the board committed to the 1.5% raise but boosting it above that point would strain resources beyond what the county can afford.
“It’s recurring expenses you have to pay every year,” Pugh said, adding: “We cannot control what the governor does with his budget.”
Pugh said the 1.5% raise for those not working in constitutional offices or the department of social services puts the county in a good position heading into 2022.
“In my heart I see it as very unfair, but where do you come up with the money?” Chair Jennifer Moore said. “Either you give people the tools they need to do their job successfully or you give them a raise and no tools or equipment. It’s a balancing act.”
The upcoming budget with a general fund of $45 million contains no real estate tax increase. A new cigarette tax, 27 cents per pack, is included and anticipated to bring $400,000 or more in additional revenue a year, according to county officials.
For the third consecutive year, the county budget is set to level fund the Amherst County Public Schools division at $13.9 million. The fiscal plan that would take effect July 1 also includes funding for a fourth ambulance to improve emergency response efforts.
The board is set to further discuss the fiscal year 2022 budget at its March 16 meeting.