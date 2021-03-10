Constitutional offices, social services department set for 5% raise in proposed budget

Amherst County’s fiscal year 2022 budget currently is set to include a 5% pay raise for constitutional offices and the department of social services while all other county employees remain slated to receive a 1.5% increase.

The Amherst County of Supervisors unanimously voted March 2 to accept money from Virginia’s state compensation board that would give the 5% pay hike for state-funded positions in the offices of the sheriff, treasurer, commissioner of the revenue, clerk of court and the commonwealth’s attorney. The board agreed to use $42,000 to make the raise apply to all who work in the constitutional offices, while employees in other departments, except for social services, are slated to get the 1.5% raise already budgeted.

The board would need to find $286,000 in additional cuts to make the 5% raise across the board for all county staff, which a few supervisors said they felt was unrealistic. Board members agreed the county should cover those workers in the constitutional offices who would not be covered by the state increase.

“I don’t think you can pick and choose,” Supervisor Claudia Tucker said. “That’s not fair.”