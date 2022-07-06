 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cop Camp brings youth in line with law enforcement

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office during the last week of June held Camp LEO, a three-day law enforcement-themed camp for rising 6th through 8th graders.

The camp gives children the opportunity to learn about law enforcement and teamwork while forming friendships and building relationships with law enforcement that serve in their community.

The first two days were filled with learning about Project Lifesaver, drones, K-9’s and the Special Response Team operations, according to the sheriff’s office’s official Facebook page. The third and final day featured speakers telling children about the dangers of drugs/narcotics and the effects they have on the body and they also learned about seatbelt safety, traffic crashes and drunk driving.

Students also wore fatal vision impairment goggles that simulate the effects of alcohol and drug intoxication. They were challenged with driving and completing field sobriety tests while wearing the goggles.

Sheriff E.W. Viar also visited with and thanked the students and their families for participating in the camp and presented each student with a certificate and an Amherst County Sheriff’s Office challenge coin.

