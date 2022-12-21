Cosmetology equipment to be installed at Amherst high school as part of new course

Amherst County High School is in the process of receiving new equipment and upgrades to accommodate cosmetology courses at the school.

Gary Roakes, supervisor of maintenance and operations for Amherst County Public Schools, told the Amherst County School Board on Dec. 8 the equipment for the cosmetology courses arrived in late November. The plan is to have it installed over the Christmas break, starting Dec. 19, to cause the least amount of disruption as possible since students are out of school until the first week in January, Roakes said.

The new cosmetology program fits into an expansion of career and technical education (CTE) space as part of a major $19 million renovation and addition to the high school that ACPS officials are targeting to begin this spring.

“This is a temporary lab that we’re putting in place for the course,” Superintendent William Wells said. “As the new construction takes place they will get a larger lab facility.”

Roakes said five styling stations and a pair of sinks will be installed as part of the work over the holiday break.

The curriculum’s program of studies includes a Cosmetology I introductory course that allows sophomores to study hair, skin, nails and their related care while practicing procedures in a clinical lab setting and classroom.

“The first-year course emphasizes personal safety, professionalism, sanitation, and disinfection of equipment and facilities,” a description of that course in the board’s Dec. 8 agenda packet reads. “Students develop skills in shampooing and conditioning hair, as well as styling and cutting hair. They are introduced to hair coloring and chemical texture services and develop skills in manicure and pedicure procedures.”

The course will give participating students career skills and experimental learning opportunities integrated with instruction and performed in partnership with local businesses and organizations, according to its description.

Cosmetology II is a continuing course that allows juniors to build on their learning and practices to increase proficiency in hair cutting and styling with attention to professionalism, client consultation, safety and infection control.

“Students are trained in safe chemical processes related to permanent waves, relaxers, lighting, and coloring hair,” the course description reads. “In addition, students learn to care for skin, hands, and feet, developing experience in providing facials, manicures, pedicures, and nail enhancements.”

Students in that course will be introduced to a business management unit with a focus on managing a salon.

“I know that’s been waiting for quite a while,” Abby Thompson, the board’s chair, said of the cosmetology program. “That’s exciting and our students will really benefit from that.”