Council again denies motion to nix charter provision allowing removal of elected officials

For the second time in two years, the majority of Amherst Town Council voted against a motion to initiate a change to the town’s charter to remove a provision allowing expulsion of a town council member.

After brief discussion, council on May 11 voted 3-1 to deny a motion from Councilor Janice Wheaton to begin the process to amend the town charter so elected officials cannot be removed by concurrence of two-thirds of a council vote as currently stated. The charter provision was used in an extremely rare occurrence in July 2019 when Wheaton was expelled by a 4-1 vote.

Wheaton, who first was elected in November 2018 and begin serving two months later, was reelected in a special election and reassumed her seat in November 2019. She motioned unsuccessfully in May 2020 to seek a change to the charter to remove the expulsion provision and was the only member at the time to vote for it.

In bringing the matter up again this month, Wheaton said she believes Amherst town voters sent a clear message in 2019 by reelecting her and restated her opinion the specific charter provision goes against the spirit of democracy and undoes the will of the residents’ decisions at the ballot box.

“I do not believe we may override the will of the people,” Wheaton said.

Council didn’t provide specific details of why Wheaton was removed, but she often has clashed in public and in email exchanges with other town officials.

Shortly after that May 2020 vote against initiating the charter change, Vice Mayor Rachel Carton said in an email to the New Era-Progress the provision ensures “a level of accountability not only to the citizens that voted for a particular councilor, but also that each council member is accountable to each other by conducting themselves in a manner that is professional, honorable, and filled with integrity.”

“If a council member conducts themselves in a manner that violates the oath in which they swore to uphold for town government and the best interest of all citizens of the town, and is hindering, controlling, or manipulating town government from being able to conduct its business for the people, then that councilor has become a liability to the best interest of the town and not an asset,” Carton said in the May 2020 email. “If this were to happen, the responsibility to rectify that liability falls to the remaining elected officials to protect both the town government and the interest of the people that voted them into that honorable seat.”

Carton said during the May 2020 meeting the expulsion provision protects the town government from any councilor “that could be potentially dangerous to the well-being of town business, town government and the town itself.”

“This has been in the charter for a reason, to protect the interests of the citizens of the town from any particular councilor that may get in these council chambers and abuse their responsibility and authority for the future as well,” Carton said at the time.

Two of the four who voted in July 2019 to remove Wheaton are no longer serving on council. Mayor Dwayne Tuggle only votes to break ties.

Amending the charter requires approval from the Virginia General Assembly following a petition from council. Wheaton said her concern is the charter provision can be abused for matters that do not rise to the level of a justified case of removal.

Watts, who fully supports the charter provision, seconded Wheaton’s motion on May 11 for the sole purpose of allowing discussion on the matter in accordance with council’s procedures.

He has said the charter provision is in line with constitutions at the state and federal levels that have clauses for removing elected officials as necessary.

“It’s there for a reason and it's here for a reason,” Watts said. “I maintain my position it should stay.”

Councilor Sharon Turner, who joined council following the July 2019 expulsion vote, did not comment on Wheaton’s motion and joined Watts and Carton in opposing it. Councilor Andrá Higginbotham, who was not serving on council in July 2019, was absent from the vote.

Wheaton has filed to run for a second term in the Nov. 8 election.

