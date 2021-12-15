Council contracts with law firm for town attorney services

Amherst Town Council has retained a Midlothian-based law firm to provide town attorney services for the town effective Jan. 1.

Council unanimously approved the retainer agreement with Deal & Lacheney P.C. during its Dec. 8 meeting and bid farewell to Tom Berry, who for more than a decade has served as town attorney. Eric Lansing, an attorney for Deal & Lacheney, will be designated as the town attorney but all of the firm’s lawyers will be available to provide services to the town as needed.

Lansing will attend council meetings and provide services in Amherst as needed, the agreement states. He attended the Dec. 8 meeting and publicly thanked Berry for his hospitality during the transition and council for the privilege to represent the town.

“I’m looking very forward to working with you all,” Lansing said to council.

According to the agreement, town officials will reimburse Deal & Lacheney for any actual expenses incurred or court costs paid or advanced by the firm on behalf of Amherst. The town will pay $2,000 per month as compensation, and if an unusual situation arises that would cause more legal fees, the parties agree that any increase must by pre-approved by the town government, the document states.

Mayor Dwayne Tuggle publicly thanked Berry for his legal counsel.

“You’ve been invaluable to the town over the years,” Tuggle said to Berry.

“It’s been a privilege,” Berry said.

Also during the meeting, Amherst Town Manager Sara Carter discussed with council a proposal for public sewer service for Poplar Grove, a golf course community in Amherst.

Brian Cossman, an engineer representing Poplar Grove, has reached out to the town for providing sewer service to a portion of the development. Carter said Poplar Grove would build a substantial pipe to connect to the town’s utility system.

Poplar Grove would bear construction costs to provide the service. Cossman told council the main commercial central part of the golf course community, which includes the manor house, clubhouse and a restaurant project, is targeted for public sewer service and not the entire development.

Carter said she anticipates the proposal will come back to council in February.

“We have gotten close to a good solid agreement,” Carter said.

