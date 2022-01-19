Council discusses ordinance prohibiting skateboard, bike use on town sidewalks

Amherst Town Council during its first meeting of 2022 heavily discussed amending an ordinance that prohibits riding of bicycles and skateboards on any sidewalk in town, or repealing the regulation altogether.

Town code prohibits bikes and skateboards on sidewalks but needs to comply with state code in posting signs in general areas of town, said Eric Lansing, the town’s attorney. The town ordinance also has violation listed as a Class 4 misdemeanor, a criminal offense punishable by a $250 fine, and he recommends amending that to a civil penalty of $50.

Councilor Ken Watts said he supports the ordinance on sidewalks in the downtown district around South Main Street but he is on board with not including all sidewalks in town.

“It can be dangerous in the downtown area,” Watts said of bikes and skateboards on sidewalks during business hours.

Councilors Janice Wheaton and Andrá Higginbotham spoke in favor of repealing the ordinance.

“I think it sends a negative image to our town,” said Higginbotham. “We should be family friendly. I just don’t see it as a problem at all.”

Wheaton said she feels the ordinance is ridiculous and she doesn’t want to discourage skateboarding in town, an activity she added she barely ever sees and she feels complements the town’s “flavor.”

“When we’re trying to encourage young people and their energy into town and then you see a sign [prohibiting skateboards], that’s just going to create negativity,” Wheaton said. “We need to bring families into town. I think skateboarders are stereotyped. I would have been locked up probably in my youth doing this. Let’s give our kids something to do.”

Holden Chase, an Amherst resident who serves on the town’s planning commission, said he’s never picked up a skateboard. During council’s public comments session he encouraged town officials to come up with a solution that avoids penalizing anyone and suggested extending bike lanes to give bicycle enthusiasts and skateboarders more areas to go.

Tim Ware, a downtown business owner, said he is concerned with putting up signs to satisfy an ordinance on the books.

“I think it gives a negativity to the town we don’t need,” Ware said. “I think it’s really good to see the kids out and active. Obesity is a problem.”

Ware said he knows of a 15-year-old who has written the mayor asking for a specific place to skate in town. He said he feels town police have more important tasks than enforcing a skateboarding prohibition on sidewalks and he is not aware of any vandalism or litter it causes.

He said young people should be encouraged to get out and exercise and not everyone plays traditional sports like football and baseball.

Councilor Sharon Turner said she recently filed a complaint with police following a recent incident with a skateboarder in front of her business downtown, the first time she has done so in more than decades at that store. She said she did so out of a safety concern and she knew about the ordinance.

Turner said she believes there should be middle ground for business owners and making sure their customers have safe access in and out of buildings.

“There needs to be some form of avenue to move with an ordinance in place for those individuals who are being disruptive and unsafe to the citizens,” Turner said.

Watts added no one wants to see an underage person charged or penalized but he feels the ordinance should at least remain for downtown rather than the town as a whole.

“I don’t want one bad apple to spoil the flavor of our town,” Wheaton said, referring to the incident Turner encountered.

At council’s February meeting, Lansing is expected to bring back options for council to consider, including a potential repeal of the ordinance or amending town code to narrow the places in town it applies to.

In other news:

Council approved an amendment of $45,360 to an engineering contract for an ongoing utility project. Town Manager Sara Carter said the cost is due to a time delay of the project and next month staff intends to bring forward a final set of requests related to closing out the project.

Two resolutions were approved honoring former councilor Kenneth Bunch and Tom Berry, who recently served as the town attorney. Bunch served on council from March 2017 to Oct. 13 of last year. Berry, who was admitted to the Virginia State Bar in 1987 and has a law office in Lovingston, served as town attorney from January 2005 to the end of 2021.

