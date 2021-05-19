Council holding hearing on proposed town cigarette tax

After balking on a cigarette tax in the past, Amherst Town Council is considering moving forward with the tax after Amherst County officials recently decided to enact a similar measure in the county.

The county’s 27-cent tax per pack, with 25 cents of revenue from the purchase going to the county’s coffers and the other two cents covering stamp costs involved in the collection process, takes effect in July. Town Manager Sara Carter said council’s “thoughtful” decision in recent years to not implement the cigarette tax is affected by the new county tax.

“That decision is now, regardless of what you do, going to be overturned,” Carter told council at its May 12 meeting. “It [the county tax] will apply in the town if the town does not have its own cigarette tax. The only question you have to answer is: do you want the revenue to go to the county or to the town?”

Council voted unanimously to advertise a public hearing in June on a rate consistent with the county’s 27-cent per pack tax.

Town officials can enact a levy lower the rate if council chooses but cannot go higher than the total advertised, Carter said.