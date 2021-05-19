Council holding hearing on proposed town cigarette tax

After balking on a cigarette tax in the past, Amherst Town Council is considering moving forward with the tax after Amherst County officials recently decided to enact a similar measure in the county.
The county’s 27-cent tax per pack, with 25 cents of revenue from the purchase going to the county’s coffers and the other two cents covering stamp costs involved in the collection process, takes effect in July. Town Manager Sara Carter said council’s “thoughtful” decision in recent years to not implement the cigarette tax is affected by the new county tax.
“That decision is now, regardless of what you do, going to be overturned,” Carter told council at its May 12 meeting. “It [the county tax] will apply in the town if the town does not have its own cigarette tax. The only question you have to answer is: do you want the revenue to go to the county or to the town?”
Council voted unanimously to advertise a public hearing in June on a rate consistent with the county’s 27-cent per pack tax.
Town officials can enact a levy lower the rate if council chooses but cannot go higher than the total advertised, Carter said.
Once the tax is adopted, a public hearing would be required for changing it in the future, which typically comes during the town budget planning season, said Carter.
Councilwoman Sharon Turner said she would like to proceed with a lower tax rate to create a “sweet spot” to entice buyers into town for purchases.
“I’d like to see it be lower than the county to benefit our citizens, for one, and encourage other locals to come buy their cigarettes from the town to benefit us…” Turner said.
Mayor Dwayne Tuggle said whatever rate is set must be financially beneficial for the town.
“This whole thing gives me heartburn. I don’t like to be forced into doing something,” Vice Mayor Rachel Carton. “So basically, we’re being forced to put a tax on our town citizens’ cigarettes because the county adopted it, and if we don’t, then the county takes the money. We’re being forced to put a tax on something we said we weren’t going to do, but if we don’t, we lose the benefit of it.”
If the town adopts a cigarette tax, the county’s tax would not fall within the town limits, said Carter.
“The taxation is going to occur regardless,” Carter said.
“I don’t like to hand it [revenue] away either,” Carton said.
While Carton said he doesn’t like how it played out, moving forward with the town’s own tax could bring more customers into stores within Amherst town limits.
“It needs to be lower than 27 cents,” Carton said. “That’s where I’m at.”
Councilwoman Janice Wheaton said adding a new tax is not going to make some residents happy and she doesn’t think the town should profit.
“I personally do think the tax is appropriate for our community,” Wheaton said.
“However, if our citizens or the people who’s going to purchase these items are going to have to pay a tax anyway, it should benefit our town if purchased in our town.”