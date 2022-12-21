Council honors outgoing member with resolution

Amherst Town Council passed a resolution at its Dec. 14 meeting honoring councilor Kenneth Watts for his years of his service.

Watts, a retired Amherst town police chief who served in that role for three decades starting in 1992, played an integral part in governing the town from his tenure of Jan. 1, 2013 through the end of this year, according to the resolution. He was not reelected in the Nov. 8 election.

Watts served as vice mayor from 2013 to 2016 and during his tenure served on council’s finance, utilities and personnel committees, among a few others.

The resolution honored Watts for his civic efforts through various positions of leadership, authority, and community involvement and it states the town of Amherst greatly improved as a result of his service.

Council also on Dec. 14 approved a resolution honoring Deanna Foltz, a senior fiscal assistant and longtime town employee who is retiring Dec. 31 after 13 years of “outstanding and meritorious service” to the town.

The resolution said Foltz has “consistently responded with ingenuity, imagination, and foresight to the duties and responsibilities given her, fulfilling them with outstanding accuracy and competency” and who served the town’s people with fairness and dedication. Foltz also was honored for her dedication, collegiality, enthusiasm, professionalism, sense of humor and hard work.

In other news: Council approved the purchase of additions for the town’s water treatment plant, including some to safeguard pumps from leaves and debris. The $80,439 is to be appropriated from the town’s water fund balance and is a needed measure to protect the water pump station, according to Town Manager Sara McGuffin. “This is the best we believe we can do given the structures we have,” McGuffin told council.