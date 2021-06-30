Council mulls spending measures for ARPA money

Looking for ways to spend $2.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money, Amherst town officials are targeting water and sewer infrastructure upgrades and vehicle fleet needs.
Town Council held a retreat June 24 for the purpose of discussing ways to spend the stimulus package that President Joe Biden signed into law in March. The town was set to receive its first half of the money June 28 and is set to get the other portion next year, Town Manager Sara Carter said.
The expenses must be incurred by Dec. 31, 2024 and completely spent by Dec. 31, 2026, Carter said. The money can cover responses to the public health emergency during the COVID-19 pandemic, essential workers, revenue loss and infrastructure and is much targeted toward the effects of the coronavirus and the economy, she said.
Premium pay for workers who performed essential services during the pandemic, which may be retrospective to when the crisis started in early 2020, is a potential use for some of the money.
The town’s estimated revenue loss from the pandemic is in the ballpark of $400,000, Carter said. Meals taxes and other revenue associated with economic activity is performing better than expected, she added.
“We don’t actually think we’re going to have significant losses in the coming years,” Carter said.
The money can’t be used for debt service, pensions or establishing reserves, she said. During the meeting she recommended taking the approximately $400,000 in revenue loss, whatever the final figure is, and doing a “salary switch” where the federal money is used to pay salaries as was done with some of the previous Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability Act (CARES) money.
The money from the switch can be used by council in other ways deemed necessary, according to Carter. Councilman Kenneth Bunch said that potential move would not encumber the money set aside to the same spending restrictions as those of the federal government.
Carter said purchasing a new police vehicle is an option, noting none had been bought from 2018 to 2020. The town plans to buy a new vehicle for the police department, which Carter said has three in its fleet exceeding 100,000 miles.
“We’re going to be paying the piper now,” Carter said. “In my mind this is really an opportunity to get us back on track … for us to have three [police] cars that are all over 100,000 miles, we’ve really let this go a little too long.”
She said council also could commit to buying a new bucket truck or lift vehicle. The roughly $400,000 is for measures council could consider that aren’t large water and sewer expenditures, Carter said.
“We’re not going to be able to make $2.2 million flexible,” she told council: “If there is something you want to do that is not water and sewer [related] that’s your bucket to do it.”
The town government has been much thoughtful through what Carter described as a “strange economic time” during the pandemic and is emerging in no worse shape than when it started because of the CARES money, she said.
“We’re in good financial shape but I think continuing to be mindful of how you steward those general fund dollars, we don’t know what’s going to happen in the fall,” Carter said to council. “Being mindful is good.”
On the possibility of using some money for assisting individual households, council noted the town government doesn’t have a social service department to help facilitate such outreach.
“That, to me, is daunting,” Vice Mayor Rachel Carton said of the town getting involved in distributing ARPA money for assisting individual households.
Other localities may be able to use their portions of ARPA money to do playgrounds or pools but the town isn’t such a position because it isn’t considered a qualified census tract to facilitate such uses, Carter said.
“The rules are different depending on what kind of locality you are,” Carter said.
Potential water and sewer infrastructure uses could include a sludge dewater project last estimated at $1.5 million but now may cost more, utility line replacements and contributing toward a pair of ongoing projects, one each for water and sewer, according to Carter.
She advised council members in upcoming meetings to think about what water and sewer projects they have in mind.
Council noted the magnitude of receiving more money from the ARPA than what makes up the town’s general fund in a typical fiscal year.
“I’m just overwhelmed,” Councilwoman Sharon Turner said. “It’s a lot take in on what the looks like.”
Mayor Dwayne Tuggle thanked Carter and staff for crunching numbers and specifics that have helped ease council’s anxiety as spending decisions loom.
“We can go right and then all of a sudden it takes a hard left turn,” Tuggle said of the guidelines. “I can play the game as long as they give me the rules but don’t change it in the middle.”
Councilman Ken Watts referred to the ARPA as “a knee-jerk reaction from the federal government” and some of the specifics had him dazed and confused.
Carter’s presentation included a phrase in all caps: “Be patient.”
“That’s the ‘be patient’ part,” Carter said of working within the guidelines. “It’s all going to be clarified.”
Councilwoman Janice Wheaton said if the town makes investments in vehicles and equipment needs, “let’s just bit the bullet and get it done,” adding spending measures to help the water and sewer system also is beneficial.
“I think personally we need to make sure our police officers and are maintenance staff are taken care of,” Wheaton said.
Carton said upgrading the town’s water treatment plant is a major priority.
“We need to be at the top of our game. That’s one of the main services we supply the town is water and [residents] need to get the best for the dollar that they’re paying,” Carton said. “If we can feasibly get that plant to pristine conditions, operating efficiently, that’s really what I want to see…to me that’s a big one.”