Council renames entity to a town economic development authority

The Town of Amherst Industrial Development Authority will now be known as the Economic Development Authority of the Town of Amherst, Virginia, according to an April 13 decision from town officials.

Amherst Town Council’s 3-0 vote, with two members absent, only changes the name and not the authority’s functions. Richard Wydner, who serves on the newly named town EDA, asked if there is concern about it creating confusion with the Economic Development Authority of Amherst County.

“From the perspective of staff, we don’t see a long-term issue with a conflict between the two names simply because we have so many things that are the same” with the county, Town Manager Sara McGuffin said.

Examples are the town and county each have a zoning administrator and a planning commission, McGuffin said. The town knows there will be a short-term learning curve with the name change but doesn’t see it as a long-term problem, and as far as state code there is no difference in the authority of an industrial development authority and an economic development authority, McGuffin said.

“The thought really just was from council during their strategic planning session... there’s a desire to be more focused on a broader array of what we do to improve the town’s business climate...” McGuffin said of reasoning behind the name change.

Also during the meeting, Councilor Janice Wheaton said she would like direction on how to get a public hearing on a potential request to eliminate a provision in the town charter that allows removal of a town council member with two-thirds of council’s vote. Wheaton herself was removed from council in July 2019 after a series of issues with town leadership and three months later was re-elected to the seat.

In May 2020, a request from Wheaton to initiate a change in the town charter, which requires approval from the Virginia General Assembly following a petition, was defeated with herself the only member in favor. She said at the time she believes the provision allowing for removal of elected officials subverts the will of voters and is against the principals of a democratic government.

Shortly after that May 2020 vote, Vice Mayor Rachel Carton said in an email to the New Era-Progress the charter provision ensures “a level of accountability not only to the citizens that voted for a particular councilor, but also that each council member is accountable to each other by conducting themselves in a manner that is professional, honorable, and filled with integrity.”

“If a council member conducts themselves in a manner that violates the oath in which they swore to uphold for town government and the best interest of all citizens of the town, and is hindering, controlling, or manipulating town government from being able to conduct its business for the people, then that councilor has become a liability to the best interest of the town and not an asset,” Carton said in the May 2020 email.

Wheaton said at the April 13 meeting she doesn’t agree that a council member who received 74 votes in the November 2018 election could overturn the 511 votes that she received that night.

“I believe the public should speak to it,” Wheaton said.

Mayor Dwayne Tuggle said of Wheaton’s inquiry that in a busy election year with his seat and three other seats up for grabs, including Wheaton’s, the matter should wait until that is settled because of potential for new members to come on board.

“I think this is something that should be addressed after the election and not before the election,” Tuggle said.

“I don’t agree with that because I believe this could be something our voters can look to upon electing new members to council,” Wheaton said.

“Well, I get to set the agenda,” Tuggle told her. “And so that’s where I’m going to set it on the agenda.”

Wheaton asked if she has a say on that decision.

“No, ma’am, because I set the agenda,” Tuggle told Wheaton.

Wheaton asked if she could speak with the public on the matter “without getting in trouble.”

Town Attorney Eric Lansing told Wheaton under the First Amendment she can have conversations with town constituents.

“I don’t believe the mayor has directed you otherwise,” he said.

“Correct,” Wheaton said. “I just want to clarify that.”

