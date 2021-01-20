Council resolution backs resuming utility cutoffs in town of Amherst

The town is working to have that protocol changed so customers who have struggles can be assisted on more than one occasion if eligible, Carter said.

“We as well some other local governments are pushing back to say ‘the people who need this, that need didn’t go away, so we need to continue to help them,’” Carter said.

The resolution states the town uses an industry-standard collection process for unpaid bills and the cutoffs are effective in minimizing losses. No one spoke for or against the measure during a public hearing held Jan. 13.

“Without doing that, the numbers start to really get untenable and unfortunately there are people that if we don’t that, they just don’t pay,” Carter said of the need for cutoffs. “And the penalties and interest and costs don’t go away, it just gets worse. So we’re looking to continue to look for ways to help people but at the same time we need to keep the funds solvent.”

The resolution states the town has procedures to avoid disconnecting service for customers who request and implement repayment plans to bring accounts current over time.

Council also voted to forgive penalties and interest for any customer who qualifies and receives CARES Act utility assistance.