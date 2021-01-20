Council resolution backs resuming utility cutoffs in town of Amherst

Amherst Town Council approved a resolution during its Jan. 13 meeting that continues the use of water service disconnections for utility customers with overdue payments.
The General Assembly in 2020 passed a moratorium on utility disconnections, including municipal water systems. However, Amherst Town Manager Sara Carter said the town meets an exception because its total of late payments is more than 1% of the utilities budget.
While the town did participate in a self-imposed moratorium in the first months of the COVID-19 crisis, council in September voted to reinstate the connections over concerns about the increasing amounts owed by some, as well as the fiscal health of the town’s system, according to Carter.
The town’s current utilities budget is $2.2 million, of which 1% is $22,120. Late payments are just more than $83,100, not including penalties and interest, which equals about 4% of the total budget, figures Carter presented to council show.
The town has received $30,819 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to assist utility customers, but Carter said nowhere near that amount has been spent because late payments have not been directly attributed to hardships from COVID-19.
“The majority of people who have been late, they’ll tell us straight up, ‘That’s not why I’m late.’ So we can’t assist them then with that money,” Carter said. “The hard thing we’re dealing with right now is we do legitimately have people who are impacted by COVID and the current regulations say we cannot help them more than once.”
The town is working to have that protocol changed so customers who have struggles can be assisted on more than one occasion if eligible, Carter said.
“We as well some other local governments are pushing back to say ‘the people who need this, that need didn’t go away, so we need to continue to help them,’” Carter said.
The resolution states the town uses an industry-standard collection process for unpaid bills and the cutoffs are effective in minimizing losses. No one spoke for or against the measure during a public hearing held Jan. 13.
“Without doing that, the numbers start to really get untenable and unfortunately there are people that if we don’t that, they just don’t pay,” Carter said of the need for cutoffs. “And the penalties and interest and costs don’t go away, it just gets worse. So we’re looking to continue to look for ways to help people but at the same time we need to keep the funds solvent.”
The resolution states the town has procedures to avoid disconnecting service for customers who request and implement repayment plans to bring accounts current over time.
Council also voted to forgive penalties and interest for any customer who qualifies and receives CARES Act utility assistance.
Carter wrote in a Jan. 7 memo to council the town has awarded $3,947 in CARES relief money to utility customers.
The maximum amount of forgiveness for penalties and interest is estimated at $7,188, Carter wrote.
The town’s water and wastewater funds have adequate balances to address the need and assist customers most affected by the pandemic, she said.