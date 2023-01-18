Council to consider short-term rental application, zoning amendment

Town of Amherst officials are considering a new regulation that would allow short-term rentals in residential-zoned areas and have scheduled public hearings on three separate zoning measures for a couple’s pending short-term rental request at an upcoming town council meeting.

Tyler and Emily Wynn are requesting action to allow short-term renting of their single-family home at 117 Pine St. in Amherst. Under the town’s current zoning ordinance, the request would require rezoning to a business-zoned district and an additional special use permit, according to Town Manager Sara McGuffin.

The town’s planning commission also has considered an ordinance amendment to allow short-term rentals as a special use permit in residentially zoned neighborhoods. The three public hearings that council unanimously voted on Jan. 11 to advertise for an upcoming meeting are for the rezoning and special use permit requests and the potential zoning ordinance amendment.

The town’s zoning ordinance currently only allows short-term rentals, defined as less than 30-day occupancy not on the same property as the owner’s residence, be located in commercial areas through a special use permit.

“Tyler and Emily Wynn purchased this property in order to have a residence near their parents and utilize the short term rental to pay the costs of the home,” a town staff report on the rezoning and special use permit request states. “There have been no complaints about this use.”

The property currently is being used for short-term rental and was found on a check by the town treasurer on a short-term rental site, according to the staff report.

Amending the ordinance to allow short-term rentals in certain residential districts through a special use permit would mirror the town’s current stance on bed-and-breakfast operations, which are owner-occupied, the report states. Unlike a bed-and-breakfast, short-term rentals are not occupied by the owner during rental periods.

The Wynns are not seeking a permanent rezoning that goes with their property but one that is for the time period in which they own it, according to town officials.

“This is the first application that the Town received for [a short-term rental] in a residential neighborhood,” the staff report states. “However, there has already been a second application made. There will be additional ones in the future. Ultimately, the Town needs to determine if STRs should be allowed in residential areas, and if so, under what circumstances.”

On Jan. 4, the town planning commission voted 4-3 against recommending approval of a zoning change that would allow short-term rentals in residential districts, according to meeting minutes. The commission that evening on a 4-3 vote also recommended denial of rezoning the Wynns’ property from residential to a business-zoned property, meeting minutes show.

Rezoning the parcel from residential, R-2, to business, B-2, is not consistent with the town’s comprehensive plan, the staff report states, but added short-term rentals can be compatible with other single-family residential uses if appropriately managed.