Council to hold hearing on request for sign at visitors center

Amherst Town Council will hold a public hearing at its Oct. 14 meeting on a request to amend the town’s sign ordinance to allow a LOVE sign on the grounds of the Amherst County Visitors Center on U.S. 60.

The Amherst County Chamber of Commerce, which is housed in the center, has asked for the sign. The town is considering amending zoning regulations to allow for such a sign under a “works of art” section on local government-owned property. In July the town of Amherst Planning Commission voted 3-1 not to amend the sign ordinance to allow the sign.

Council later decided to send the matter back to the commission for review at its September meeting. The commission declined to act on the amendment, leaving it for council to decide, Interim Manager Town Manager Kimball Payne said.

Councilman Ken Watts has said he is concerned “works of art” is too broad a term. Payne said staff is working on language for the sign amendment that is simple.

Council is set to next meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 14.

- Justin Faulconer

