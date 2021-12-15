County considers nixing 100-yard limit for hunting off roads

Amherst County officials are considering eliminating a regulation that prohibits hunting within 100 yards of a roadway, a measure that has been in place for 29 years.

A citizen asked the Amherst County Board of Supervisors to revise the limitation to allow for hunting up to the ditch line of a roadway. Supervisor Tom Martin during the board’s Dec. 7 meeting said he understands the need for the request and doesn’t have an issue with it but added the language should mirror state code in prohibiting discharging of firearms across the right of way of roadways.

A ditch line still could be in the public right of way, Martin said. Supervisors agreed with Martin’s motion to advertise the proposed ordinance change for a public hearing with language that keeps hunters from firing in the right of way of roadways.

“I think if we do anything else, it would contradict what the state code says,” Supervisor Jimmy Ayers said.

Dallas Hill, an Amherst resident and Amherst County Sheriff’s Office deputy, said he is an avid hunter and firearms instructor. Amherst County is one of eight localities in the state to have the 100-yard requirement for hunting off roadways.

“Some of the residents could legally hunt in their backyards and be able to do it in a safe manner but are not able to because of this law that’s in effect in this ordinance,” said Hill.

Hill during the public comments session of the board’s meeting he feels eliminating the 100-yard requirement is safer. He mentioned locations he has hunted on within areas currently forbidden that would be safer than other locations, including a spot at the Winton Farm property in the Clifford community that is 40 yards from the highway.

“With this law in effect, I can’t do it,” Hill said.

Supervisor David Pugh said he too believes getting rid of the 100-yard requirement is safer.

“I’ve always thought this was kind of a bad law for the many years that I’ve hunted,” Pugh said. “I always abided by it. But it can actually do the opposite of what it’s intended to do because If you’re 100 yards off the road you may be more inclined to shoot towards the road. So I think it’s a good move.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.