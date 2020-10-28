County raises concerns on state's handling of security, maintenance of CVTC grounds

Amherst County Administrator Dean Rodgers recently told the county’s supervisors a major priority for the county is to not allow the property to become more blighted than it already is beginning to become.

“We do not have the authority to force the commonwealth to do anything with that property,” Rodgers said. “... The commonwealth has a track record of abandoning properties. I don’t believe we should allow ourselves to victimized by this past practice. We are doing everything we can to keep this at the forefront of the General Assembly and [Gov. Ralph Northam].”

County officials have said they do not want the campus to become another Phelps Road school situation, referring to a former school nearby in Madison Heights that for many years went upkept and became an eyesore before a company purchased it a few years ago. Waukeshaw Development, Inc. now is renovating the old school into market rate apartments, a project the county has hailed as an asset in spurring redevelopment in Madison Heights with hopes of a new future use at CVTC benefiting those efforts.

Supervisor Tom Martin said he doesn’t believe the county has the resources for the increase in services a blighted property the size of CVTC would incur.

“At a minimum they can keep the grass mowed and a security officer on scene,” Martin said.