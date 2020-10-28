County raises concerns on state's handling of security, maintenance of CVTC grounds

Amherst County officials recently expressed concerns about the care of the Central Virginia Training Center to the state agency that manages the Madison Heights campus.
In an Oct. 23 letter to Allison Land, commissioner of the Department of Health and Developmental Services, on behalf of the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, the county cited concerns the facility, which is in the process of closing down after more than a century of operation, is minimally staffed and the grounds and buildings are deteriorating at an accelerated rate. The letter also cites recent vandalism, thefts of materials from buildings and a reason to believe grounds will not be kept or maintained beyond the end of the year as major areas of concern.
“We are concerned that homeless individuals may have begun moving in and there may be prostitution and drug use within the grounds,” the letter claims.
CVTC, a state-run facility, served residents with disabilities on a campus of about 350 acres and more than 90 buildings and is closing in accordance with a legal agreement the state and the Department of Justice announced in 2012. The last resident was moved out in early April and the site is closed to the public.
“DBHDS is aware of several acts of vandalism at CVTC and has begun having multiple discussions on rapidly strengthening security around the CVTC campus,” Lauren Cunningham, a spokesman for the department, said in an email.
“DBHDS’s goal is to be able to surplus the property the CVTC property during the first quarter of calendar year 2021, barring any unforeseen circumstances.”
Cunningham noted a process involves turning the site over to the Virginia Department of General Services and even when it is complete, general maintenance of the campus falls to DBHDS.
She wrote the department currently has seven staff at the campus. “Dedicated staff from our state facilities also visit the property on a weekly basis,” Cunningham wrote.
She said the department has been engaged in talks with the county and potential crime, vandalism and trespassing is a top concern for all involved.
DBHDS also is regular discussion with the Virginia Department of General Services about how to best move forward and sure the property is safe and well-maintained while also working with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.
“CVTC has been an important part of Amherst County for many years, and although the training center itself may be closed, we still take our responsibility to the community very seriously,” Cunningham said. “We’re committed to making sure the CVTC property is safe and cared for to the best extent possible.”
The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance and officials from Lynchburg-area localities are hopeful redevelopment will occur at the site and have launched a master plan to attract investors and potential developers.
Amherst County Administrator Dean Rodgers recently told the county’s supervisors a major priority for the county is to not allow the property to become more blighted than it already is beginning to become.
“We do not have the authority to force the commonwealth to do anything with that property,” Rodgers said. “... The commonwealth has a track record of abandoning properties. I don’t believe we should allow ourselves to victimized by this past practice. We are doing everything we can to keep this at the forefront of the General Assembly and [Gov. Ralph Northam].”
County officials have said they do not want the campus to become another Phelps Road school situation, referring to a former school nearby in Madison Heights that for many years went upkept and became an eyesore before a company purchased it a few years ago. Waukeshaw Development, Inc. now is renovating the old school into market rate apartments, a project the county has hailed as an asset in spurring redevelopment in Madison Heights with hopes of a new future use at CVTC benefiting those efforts.
Supervisor Tom Martin said he doesn’t believe the county has the resources for the increase in services a blighted property the size of CVTC would incur.
“At a minimum they can keep the grass mowed and a security officer on scene,” Martin said.
The county’s letter states as long as DBHDS still owns the site county officials expect it to provide funding for property safety and security. “... It is the Commonwealth’s responsibility to care for its property just as other citizens of our community are expected to care for theirs,” the letter reads. “Preventing and abating blight on state-owned property is simply not a local responsibility.”
County Attorney Michael Lockaby said the master plan for redevelopment is beneficial if the property eventually ends up in the county’s hands.
“It’s an opportunity and a challenge,” Lockaby said of the property.
