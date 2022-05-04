County seeks public input in Madison Heights master plan process

Amherst County officials are seeking public input on the process of creating a Madison Heights Master Plan.

Interested people can follow the planning process and share input with the county through the Madison Heights Master Plan website at www.envisionmadisonheights.com/faqs.

The finalized plan will serve as a blueprint for the future of the Madison Heights area and will provide a long-term guide for growth and development, establishing a vision of what it could look like in the future, according to the county.

“The plan addresses various topics, including land use, housing, economic development, and transportation,” a recent county news release said. “It identifies objectives and strategies that can be implemented to realize the community’s vision.”

The yearlong planning process started in early 2022 and will solicit the feedback of residents, business owners, and property owners in the study area to create a long-term vision that the county will use to plan for growth and improvement in the coming years.

The master plan, once developed, will be a policy document referenced by elected and appointed county officials and different departments as decisions are being made regarding the area’s future, according to website. The plan will be a way for the private sector and property owners and businesses in the area to find opportunities to grow and thrive.

“It will show the vision for future development and improvements and will allow individual properties to better connect to those opportunities through a unified and harmonious plan for the future,” the website for the plan states.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors approved $200,000 for the master plan process as part of the current fiscal year budget.

The plan will focus on the area of Madison Heights from the James River to the intersection of U.S. 29 and Virginia 151 and areas suitable for development with adequate access to public roads, water, sewer, electricity and gas, according to the county.

A survey for feedback on the plan, as well as a project summary and study area map, can be found on the plan’s website.

