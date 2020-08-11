COVID-19 cases rising in Amherst, VDH reports first death from virus in county

Amherst County has seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 since Virginia entered Phase Three of reopening in July.

The county had 36 cases on June 29, according to VDH. On Tuesday, the figure grew to 183 cases with seven hospitalizations. Amherst County also had its first recorded death from the virus, according to the VDH’s figures released Tuesday.

Of the 2,344 deaths related to COVID-19 in Virginia as of Tuesday, a combined total of 16 came from the Central Virginia Health District, including eight in Bedford County, five in the city of Lynchburg and two in Campbell County, according to VDH.

Amherst County school officials recently cited the steady rise of COVID-19 cases in the county as the catalyst for requiring facial coverings for students, as well as staff, inside school buildings during the 2020-21 school year. The Amherst County School Board also twice delayed the start of school, pushing the date from Aug. 12 to Aug. 26, and most recently, to Sept. 9.

The Central Virginia Health District had exactly 1,500 cases of COVID-19 as of press time Tuesday, Aug. 11, according to VDH. Two neighboring counties to Amherst not in the district, Rockbridge and Nelson counties, had 120 cases combined as of Aug. 11. Rockbridge County has one reported death and Nelson has zero, according to the most recent figures.

