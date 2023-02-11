Horizon Behavioral Health’s chief executive officer addressed the Amherst County Board of Supervisors Feb. 7 for an annual report on the agency’s operations, including planning for a new crisis receiving center to serve the Lynchburg region.

Melissa Lucy, CEO of Horizon, said the planned crisis receiving center will be about 23,000 to 24,000 square feet and will house the agency’s emergency services, including detox and residential crisis services. The facility will feature a new service that offers a 23-hour observation period for those brought in dealing with crisis situations, which Lucy added is beneficial for area law enforcement.

“Why that is important is because we get emergency custody orders, somebody is intoxicated, they’re acting out; if we were able to evaluate them for a longer period of time than eight hours then we can actually get them to where they really need to go without tying up the officer,” Lucy said.

Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, spoke of the state’s emergency custody order (ECO) and temporary detention order (TDO) crisis during a Pancakes & Politics Legislative Outlook Breakfast hosted by Liberty University’s Center for Law and Government on Dec. 13. ECOs and TDOs require law enforcement officers to stay with people who are in need of mental health treatment, potentially removing those officers from being on the street for extended periods.

Horizon's new center will have a walk-in area and a place where law enforcement officers can drop individuals off, Lucy said. Horizon is looking for a location for the new center that is central to the five localities it serves: Lynchburg and counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell.

Newman said at the Dec. 13 event he expected a funding push during the General Assembly session to have private hospitals take their share of mental health patients and with more than $1 million, Horizon’s planned crisis receiving center is vital for the region.

Horizon’s mission is to provide behavioral health care services that are accessible, consumer-centered, cost effective and outcome-based, Lucy said. The agency’s vision is to support and promote the health, independence and self-worth of individuals and families in Central Virginia by providing a continuum of community-based treatment, prevention, early intervention and aftercare services for persons affected by mental health, intellectual disabilities, substance use and co-occurring disorders.

Horizon offers case management, emergency housing, outpatient prevention, primary care, psychiatric and school based services and it has a large selection of evidence-based programs.

“Not only does this help the individuals we serve, it makes it possible for Horizon to apply for grants that serve Amherst and your elder catchment areas,” Lucy said of those programs.

Horizon also focuses on preventative measures, according to Lucy.

“We want to try to capture individuals before they get to the place where they actually need the treatment,” Lucy said. “Horizon has one of the most sought-after and recognized prevention programs in the state of Virginia.”

In fiscal year 2022, Horizon served 11,705 clients, including 3,328 children; enrolled just more than 8,630 in treatment; had 6,876 engaged in prevention services; and provided 106,030 appointments, according to data presented to supervisors.

A federal grant of $800,000 is helping Horizon establish extended outreach and treatment in rural parts of Central Virginia, including Amherst County, Lucy said.

“So that means not just traditional treatment in our facilities; it allows us to do more outreach into the communities. As we all know, during COVID a lot of people didn’t go out. We’re still experiencing some of that, where individuals don’t want to come into our centers so this allows us to meet them where they’re at."

Lucy also reported on the most recent figures of services provided annually to Sweet Briar College, which contracts with Horizon for counseling, prevention and education services. Horizon served 148 students at Sweet Briar in the 2021-22 academic years and provided 1,130 appointments, a 19% increase in students served compared to the previous academic year, and 82 students used the walk-in clinic on campus.

Horizon also reported on services to the Amherst Adult Detention Center in Madison Heights, a program established in 2009 that includes counseling services to inmates on a weekly basis. Lucy said 100% of inmates connected with Horizon’s services in the jail are screened for eligibility and referred to appropriate services when they are discharged.

Upon release clients are offered transitional case management services and additional supports to help them establish a residence, employment and other basic needs immediately following their release and among them 95% with identified needs are linked to post-release services prior to leaving custody, according to the presentation.

Lucy said the jail outreach program, which she helped start more than a decade ago, is dear to her heart.

“We go into the jail, meet with inmates and figure out what to do to get them on track. We also meet them at the door when they’re released,” Lucy said. “We schedule appointments for them for any services they need, not just behavioral health.”

She said Horizon helps inmates with medical, housing and job services needs and takes them to appointments to make sure they get there.

The board expressed appreciation to Horizon officials for data on services crucial to the county.

“Thank you for what you’re doing,” Supervisor Claudia Tucker said to Lucy.