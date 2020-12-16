CVCC gets $400K for career academy startup

Central Virginia Community College officials announced Dec. 8 that the college has received a $400,000 grant award from the Virginia Growth and Opportunity Board to assist in creating its Regional Career and Technical Education (CTE) Academy.

Jason Ferguson, CVCC’s associate vice president for professional and career studies, told The News & Advance in August that the academy is not a physical place but rather an initiative to better serve dual-enrollment students, recent high school graduates and adults, and allow them to earn credentials for industry employment in areas such as information technology, computer science, healthcare and manufacturing. The academy was supposed to launch in the fall of 2020 but plans slowed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These funds, the college said in a Dec. 8 news release, will support two positions that are “critical to the startup” of the academy — a coordinator of academy operations and a coordinator of business engagement — beginning January 2021 through December 2022.

This award will work in conjunction with the $267,181 grant CVCC was awarded in February 2019 through the Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back Initiative, or G3 Capacity Building Grant, to help lay the groundwork for the academy, which will serve the city of Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, and Campbell.