CVCC gets $400K for career academy startup

Central Virginia Community College officials announced Dec. 8 that the college has received a $400,000 grant award from the Virginia Growth and Opportunity Board to assist in creating its Regional Career and Technical Education (CTE) Academy.
Jason Ferguson, CVCC’s associate vice president for professional and career studies, told The News & Advance in August that the academy is not a physical place but rather an initiative to better serve dual-enrollment students, recent high school graduates and adults, and allow them to earn credentials for industry employment in areas such as information technology, computer science, healthcare and manufacturing. The academy was supposed to launch in the fall of 2020 but plans slowed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
These funds, the college said in a Dec. 8 news release, will support two positions that are “critical to the startup” of the academy — a coordinator of academy operations and a coordinator of business engagement — beginning January 2021 through December 2022.
This award will work in conjunction with the $267,181 grant CVCC was awarded in February 2019 through the Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back Initiative, or G3 Capacity Building Grant, to help lay the groundwork for the academy, which will serve the city of Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, and Campbell.
“This project has been a true college and community-wide effort and is destined to change the face of CTE education and workforce development at CVCC,” CVCC President John Capps said in the release.
The regional CTE academy also will work with the regional public-school systems to develop new and expanded dual enrollment opportunities. The academy is envisioned to accept high school students, high school graduates, adult learners and under-employed/under-skilled workers to earn the credentials necessary for employment in the region.
Programming will include a heavy concentration on the four targeted priority industry sectors of manufacturing, health care, information technology and the automation segment of the food and beverage sector.
The skills-based training provided by the academy will enable students to pursue career pathways to not simply get a job, but to also obtain higher paying jobs that are achievable with the appropriate stackable credentials and certifications.
