Daylily farm in Monroe an eye-pleasing destination

A few miles from the village of Elon in Amherst County, a wide assortment of daylilies at Reedy Farm are eye-catching, colorful and invite a close-up look.

Evan Reedy, the farm’s owner, said the daylilies are a draw that regularly bring in flower enthusiasts at this time of year.

He and his family have lived at the farm since 2016. They raise dairy goats and Heritage turkeys, along with growing the daylilies.

“It’s only about five and a half acres,” Reedy said. “We utilize every square foot of it. The daylilies are our biggest thing. That’s what everybody comes out here for.”

Reedy, who teaches agriculture at Rustburg Middle School in Campbell County, said he’s been involved in horticulture since he was a boy.

“My grandma used to take me to daylily farms,” Reedy said. “I had some growing up. Some of them are out here now. They’re easy to grow. They work well on the property, lots of color. So it really entices people to come out here.”

The farm has more than 1,000 varieties of daylilies and buys them from breeders from all over the country, according to Reedy.

“I buy about 200 varieties a year, just so we can keep things fresh and new and different,” Reedy said. “There’s always a pipeline.”

Reedy said he’s received numerous messages from people saying the farm is an important place they enjoy visiting and buying from.

“They’re forming memories when they come out here,” Reedy said of the peak blooming season. “We look forward to it every year.”

The daylily season runs mid-June to mid-July, according to Reedy.

An Altavista native, he said he and his wife have other jobs and run the farm on a part-time basis. He said they are working to ship daylilies across the country.

The location being so close to Woodruff’s Pie Shop, a popular eatery on Virginia 130 that also is a draw, is nice, Reedy said.

“It’s kind of like a two-for-one deal,” he said.

When the Reedy family moved to the farm six years ago, the property was just grass and didn’t have landscaping. He planted two fields several years ago and ramped up much work on the operation in 2020 when he had much outdoor time on his hands than normal with the shutdowns driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now in its third year of drawing in customers and onlookers, Reedy said the first year was by appointment.

“Our Facebook traffic has gone up almost 1,800%,” Reedy said.

He said the farm is a hobby that has turned into a destination spot for agritourism, a labor of love that takes time and effort to maintain.

“This is a lot of work. This place is no joke,” Reedy said. “We love it out here. Amherst County is the best place to live at. The people are the nicest people I’ve ever met.”

People have stopped by the site out of curiosity and some neighbors have come by asking for help in birthing goats, Reedy said.

“We love to see people coming out and enjoying what’ve done, the hard work we’ve done,” Reedy said.

He said daylilies at the farm have almost every color imaginable. The crowds coming to buy there or simply enjoy the scenery are much appreciated, he added.

“It makes it worthwhile for us,” Reedy said.