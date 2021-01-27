Deadline extended for federal CARES spending, bringing relief to county

Amherst County recently was informed the deadline for spending federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) has been extended to the end of 2021.

The county received $5.5 million in two rounds and had expected the deadline initially to be Dec. 30, 2020, which officials said they felt was rushed.

In the fall the county committed to using $1.87 million of CARES Act funding on expanding broadband services in rural areas of the county. Firefly Fiber Broadband, a subsidiary of Nelson County-based Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, has been working to lay fiber. However, Firefly was unable to finish all parts of the project by Dec. 30 so the new deadline benefits the effort to bring broadband access to more than 700 homes in Amherst County.

Amherst County in 2020 also has provided $650,000 in grants to local businesses and nonprofits, cleaning the HVAC systems in county buildings to help slow the spread of COVID-19, providing equipment to staff enabling them to work remotely, and installing new bathrooms and water-bottle enabled water fountains at some of the county’s parks and trails.

— Justin Faulconer

