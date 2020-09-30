Dealing with the headaches: Parents in Nelson, Amherst counties adjust to virtual learning

Doing whatever it takes to make it work.
That’s a motto many parents have taken in both Amherst and Nelson counties as families adjust to the many changes resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. But some parents are having an easier time transitioning during this time of virtual learning than others.
Roughly a month into virtual learning, Nelson resident Christi Wright said she and her son — a senior in high school — are doing well in the virtual learning format, just weeks ahead of when the county’s school board is set to evaluate whether to remain in the first phase, or to transition into the second, a hybrid model. Families still will have the option to remain virtual if they so choose.
“It’s been good for us mainly because my son is computer literate. For him it’s been a breeze so we’ve done well,” Wright said, adding her son is able to participate in live instruction with his teachers.
However, Wright said if the board were to decide to transition to a hybrid model, she is hesitant to have her son go back to the classroom.
“In a perfect world, he wouldn’t have to go back to school,” Wright said. “My family is not really concerned with whether or not he can go back, he’s going to go back when we ... feel it’s safe.”
Kimberly Martin, of Nelson County, said after a month of virtual learning, the transition for her and her children has been “difficult for us all the way around.”
At their home just outside Lovingston, she and her children, two in middle school and one in high school, lack a reliable internet connection and have struggled to utilize technology provided by the division, including a MiFi box, a personal hotspot device given to parents by the school which functions off reliable cell service.
While her children participate in live instruction, where they can interact in real time with their teachers, they often resort to downloading instructional materials once they secure a reliable connection.
Martin said her children also had assignments due in the first weeks of school they could not turn in because they were unfamiliar with the new system, an issue she said other parents also have experienced.
A saving grace for them, Martin said, has been the times when school buildings open their doors to families to come in and access the site’s WiFi to download resources as well as Nelson County Public Schools teachers who go “above and beyond” in helping her children.
Not even a quarter into the school year, Martin said her student who is participating in special education classes is close to reaching a breaking point over the virtual format. While she won’t send her children back to school unless it is safe to do so, she hopes at least special education students will be able to return.
“I know a lot of the kids are wishing and praying to go back into the classrooms,” Martin said. “I’m only comfortable if it can be made safe. I’ll deal with the issues and headaches and stuff as it is until I know it’s safe.”
Jennifer Campbell, an English teacher at Nelson County High School, expressed her gratitude for the work the NCPS has done in making remote learning possible in a county where roughly a third of families lack a reliable internet connection in their homes, according to surveys performed by the division. She recently addressed the Nelson County School Board on the personal dilemma her family faces with their children who currently are enrolled in Amherst County Public Schools.
Campbell said her family elected to enroll their children in the Amherst Remote Academy, an entirely online learning format for families who opt not to bring students back for in-person instruction because of the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amherst County Public Schools began the fall semester Sept. 9, allowing families to choose from either a hybrid model or 100% virtual learning environment. The remote academy, which at the start of the school year had nearly 40% of Amherst County’s student population enrolled in it, has three options for students to complete their assigned course work: accessing content online, downloading it to a flash drive or receiving paper packets from the division.
Whereas NCPS offers live instruction during virtual learning for those students who are able to participate, Campbell said the entirely self-paced format of the remote academy for her elementary-aged children has not been easy on them.
“My husband and I have been placed in a situation where we have to evaluate the health of our children versus their educational needs,” Campbell said.
Kristie Davis, of Amherst County, said the most challenging aspect of her family’s transition to virtual learning with Amherst County Public Schools was navigating the limited access to reliable internet.
Davis said her three children, who currently are in grades six, three and pre-K, also miss their friends and interacting with teachers, but the family is otherwise adjusting smoothly to the changes of the virtual learning format. Being a stay-at-home mom, Davis said she is able to spend a lot of time with her children and assist them with their work.
In spite of the family’s internet access troubles, Davis said it was health concerns that brought her and her husband to the decision to keep their children remote.
“I trust the staff at the school, I trust the teachers to keep them safe … but our biggest issue was the parents that already send their kids to school sick. That was our biggest concern, was that high risk of exposure to the virus,” Davis said.
Among other safety measures, Amherst County Public Schools has implemented a mandatory mask mandate in buildings and school buses and social distancing for in-person instruction. The division’s return plan includes two groups of elementary students attending school on a four-day week at staggered times to maximize space in the buildings. Students in middle and high school are split into two groups with two days in school and two days at home, also at staggered times.
Davis was one of several dozen parents and students to attend a technology support session held at Monelison Middle School on Sept. 18. Throughout the session, parents trickled in and out of the middle school’s gymnasium, where they were directed by school staff to sit at one of several tables. Once there, they received one-on-one assistance in navigating the division’s online resources.
Beth Ramsey, of Madison Heights, attended the technology support session. Her daughter is in third grade and, like Davis’ children, is enrolled in ARA. Ramsey, however, does not share the same problems regarding internet connectivity.
In the weeks since the beginning of school Sept. 9, Ramsey said their biggest struggle was the technology aspect and having the opportunity to work directly with staff relieved her of some of that concern. She said she wanted to make sure her third grader’s school work was being put where it needed to go.
“We understand this is a taxing time on so many families, students and teachers,” Campbell said to Nelson County School Board members. “The road to virtual learning was not smooth, but each day it really does get easier.”
